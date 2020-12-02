New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- Rising awareness pertaining to health issues associated with gluten consumption and R&D activities in the FMCG industry is likely to propel the industry growth.



Market Size – USD 4.68 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.7%, Market Trends – Popularity of gluten-free diet.



The Global Gluten-Free Products Market size is forecast to reach USD 8.51 Billion from USD 4.68 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of celiac disease and increased consumer focus on health and weight management. According to the WGO (World Gastroenterology Organization), celiac disease affects people from all age groups, including the elderly and adults. More than 70% of the diagnosed patients are founded to be above 20 years of age. At least 3 million Americans are currently living with celiac disease.



Gluten is a naturally occurring protein in food-grains like barley, wheat, spelt, and rye. One of the product content called gliadin is responsible for majorly of the health-related issues. A gluten-based diet has a potential to cause intestinal damages by distressing the lining of the small intestine. Excess consumption of such products can lead to serious health issues like wheat allergy, irritable bowel syndrome, pancreatic issues, thyroid, liver disease, extreme cases, diabetes, and celiac disease. Even a small proportion of gluten intake by celiac disease patients can release antibodies resulting in an attack on the intestine. Excess consumption of gluten can lead to overweight or obesity, difficulties in weight management, and associated risk of severe health issues.



With an enhancement in the standard of living among the populace, primarily in the developing economies, more people are opting for healthy food and cutting down on gluten-based products. Rising disposable income and growing awareness related to the side-effects of excess gluten consumption will boost gluten-free products market share. Moreover, a rise in &D activities in the FMCG industry and the launch of new products containing no or less gluten will further stimulate gluten-free products market trends through 2027. Several industry players are rolling out new products to cater to the growing consumer demand. For instance, Conagra Brands launched Nitro Creamer and Sweet Foam products in May 2019. A rise in product launches globally will support market expansion over the coming years.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- With the prevalence of chronic digestive disorder, Celiac disease with almost no permanent treatment, the patients are bound to adopt a 100% gluten-free diet, which is providing impetus to the global gluten-free products industry.



- Based on product type, the Pizzas and Pasta segment was valued at USD 696.2 million in 2019 and is estimated to exceed USD 1,232.8 million in terms of revenue by 2027. The robust growth can be attributed to high product demand from the U.S. and European countries.



- The bakery product segment dominated with 44.1% of the global market share in the base year. The dairy products segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period.



- In the regional landscape, North American is the chief revenue-generating market, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.



- North America accounts for 50.2% of the global industry share due to extensive product usage in the baking of staple food, including bread, cakes, and cookies in the region. Also, the high prevalence of celiac disease in the region will support gluten-free products industry expansion in the coming years.



- The Asia Pacific region is estimated to generate a revenue close to USD 1.17 billion at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2027 on account of increased inclination of the Asian population towards new healthy food trends.



- Key players in the global gluten-free products market include The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (US), Kraft Heinz Company (US), Pinnacle Foods Inc. (US), Kellogg Company (US), General Mills, Inc. (US), Hero AG (Switzerland), Pasia Plc (Finland), Barilla GER Fratelli SPA (Italy), Warburtons (UK), and Genius Foods (UK), among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Gluten-free products market on the basis of type, source type, distribution channel type, and region:



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Bakery Products

Pizzas & Pasta

Desserts & Savories

Dairy Products

Meat & Meat alternatives Corticosteroids

Others



Source Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Oil-seeds & Pulses

Rice & Corn

Dairy & Meat Products

Lentils, Legumes and Beans

Others



Distribution Channel Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Conventional Stores

Hotels & Restaurants

Hospitals & Drugstores

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



