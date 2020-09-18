Gluten-Free Products Market Worth $8.3 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2020 -- The report "Gluten-Free Products Market by Type (Bakery products, Snacks & RTE products, Condiments & dressings, Pizzas & pastas), Distribution channel (Conventional stores, Specialty stores and Drugstores & pharmacies), Form & Region - Global Forecast to 2025", The global gluten-free products market size is estimated to account for about USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and projected to reach a value of nearly USD 8.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2025. The gluten-free products market is driven by factors such as increased diagnosis of celiac diseases and rising adoption for special dietary lifestyles & free form food products. Also, increasing availability of gluten-free products in organized retails is expected to propel the growth of this market in the coming years. However, high cost of gluten-free products compare to conventional gluten-containing products is hampering the market growth.



By Distribution channel, the conventional stores segment is projected to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period



End consumers prefer conventional stores as a major part of their shopping habits, owing to ease in accessibility, along with being relatively economical and optimal. This has resulted in their increased popularity and preferred destination for navigating through a range of gluten-free products. Thus due to easy accessibility conventional stores has the highest growth rate in the forecast period.



The segment estimated to account for the largest share in the gluten-free products market in 2020, by form, is the solid segment.



The solid form segment of gluten-free products holds the largest market share. This is attributed to the fact that manufacturers of these products are into large-scale production of this form of gluten-free products, catering to the global end-consumer demand. Products such as bread, rolls, buns, cakes, cookies, crackers, wafers, biscuits, baking mixes & flours, breakfast cereals, snack bars, confectionery products, noodles, and RTE products fall under the solid form of the gluten-free product segment. These products are widely accepted and consumed across regions. Manufacturers operating in the gluten-free market are largely into the production of the solid form of gluten-free products owing to the higher sales of these products, longer shelf-life, easier logistics required, convenience in manufacturing and formulating, and lower costs of production.



By type, the bakery segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the gluten-free products market in 2020.



The bakery segment type of gluten-free products accounted for a larger market share, as compared to the other types. Owing to the fact that the manufacturers of these products are into large-scale production of this type of gluten-free products, catering to the global end-consumer demands. Majority of the leading players that are into the manufacturing of a gluten-free line of products offer a wide range of bakery products; these companies include Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group Inc (US), General Mills (US), Hero AG (Switzerland), ConAgra Brands Inc (US), and many others, along with the newly entering start-ups such as Katz Gluten Free (US), Genius Foods (UK), BFree (Ireland), and Mickeys LLC (US).



North America is estimated to dominate the gluten-free products market in 2020



North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Factors leading to the dominance of this region in the global market include the relatively high awareness of gluten-free products, diagnosed celiac patients, key players existing in the market, and higher purchasing power of the populace. According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, the incidence rate of celiac disease amongst Americans stood at 0.5% in 2018. About three million Americans have celiac disease, and a further estimated 40 million suffer from gluten-intolerance or sensitivity. According to the same data, experts have anticipated that the number of celiac patients in the region is expected to double every 15 years. This is attributed to the heavy consumption of bread and other gluten-containing foods and food products as a majority part of the meal as compared to the consumption among the population in other regions. As consumers are becoming aware of the diseases caused by heavy consumption of gluten, most are now moving toward a gluten-free diet, further enabling product manufacturers to develop a strong gluten-free product portfolio in the region to cater to the dynamic demands across distinct product categories.



This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the gluten-free products market. The key players in the gluten-free products market include The Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group Inc (US), General Mills (US), Kellogg's Company (US), ConAgra Brands Inc (US), Hero AG (Switzerland), Barilla G.E.R Fratelli S.P.A (Italy), Quinoa Corporation (US), Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia), Koninklijke Wessanen N.V (Netherlands), Raisio PLC (Finland), Dr Schär AG/SPA (Italy), Enjoy Life Foods (US), Farmo S.P.A. (Italy), Big OZ (UK), Alara Wholefoods Ltd (UK), Norside Foods Ltd (UK), Warburtons (UK), Silly Yaks (Australia), Seitz Glutenfrei GMBH (Germany), Bobs Red Mill (US), Kelkin Ltd (Ireland), Amys Foods (US), Golden West Specialty Foods (US), and Prima Foods (UK).



The gluten-free products market also consists of SME's and start-up players, which include Katz Gluten Free (US), Genius Foods (UK), Chosen Foods LLC (US), BFree (Ireland), Mickeys LLC (US), Rachel Pauls Food (US), Gee Free LLC (US), Fody Foods (Canada), Gluten-free Prairie (US), Gluten Free Cornwall (UK), Feel Good Foods (US), Canyon Bakehouse LLC (US), Barr Necessities (US), Avena Foods Limited (Canada), and Complete Start (US).



