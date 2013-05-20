GLX Launches Its ValueRich Research Division

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Today GLX, Inc., (“GLX”, “GLX.com” or the “Global Listing Exchange”), a global financial media holding company, launched its ValueRich Research division. ValueRich Research will provide unbiased and objective research, insight and analysis on a select list of companies as well as broader industry trends in its Sector Reports and White Papers.



“We are excited to try and shake up the boring, stodgy world of research by bringing a new product to market that has the same analytical value found in traditional research coupled with embedded video, live market data, commenting and social media streams to create a far more engaging and educational experience” said Ronald P. Russo, Jr., Founder & CEO of GLX.



About ValueRich Research

ValueRich Research’s core values are DILIGENCE, DISCIPLINE, INTEGRITY. We strive to create unbiased objective research on the companies, sectors and industries covered. ValueRich Research uses technology and new media to produce dynamic robust reports resulting in a better user experience and a longer-lasting understanding of the subject matter.



For more information please visit www.Value-Rich.com.



About GLX - Global Listing Exchange

GLX is a financial media holding company that owns and operates our branded specialty divisions and manages our strategic network partnerships. GLX is expanding our interlinking portfolio of media properties to create a social network that bridges the world’s financial markets and investment communities.



Collectively, GLX properties provide a unique array of news and data on the world’s capital markets and economies. GLX is also building the Global Listing Exchange™, our flagship web destination and global capital market social network at GLX.com. The GLX platform will revolutionize the way each and every member of the world’s financial markets accesses information, connects, communicates and shares. Our goal is to make the world’s capital markets more transparent, open and connected.



The GLX team provides interactive advertising, digital IR/PR, journalism, market intelligence, media/marketing, news dissemination, research, video production and ancillary specialty communications services to publicly traded companies worldwide.



