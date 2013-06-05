GLX Launches a New Corporate Site at GLXI.com

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- GLX, Inc., a financial media holding company and developer of the Global Listing Exchange, announced the launch of their new corporate website at GLXI.com. The site offers in depth company information and will contain news and updates on future developments and milestones at GLX and GLX's portfolio properties.



“We have worked very hard at acquiring many valuable financial media brands and at developing our various web properties and the GLX database. I am happy to finally see all of the development coming together."



- Ronald P. Russo, Jr., GLX's Founder and CEO.



GLX acquired GLXI.com almost two years ago and expects to receive GLXI.com as a ticker symbol when they commence trading on the public markets in the U.S.



About GLX - Global Listing Exchange

GLX is a financial media holding company that owns and operates its branded specialty divisions and manages its strategic network partnerships. GLX is expanding its interlinking portfolio of media properties to create a social network that bridges the world’s capital markets and investment communities.



Contact: The GLX-Editor’s Desk |+1 855 GLX INTL | editor@GLX.com | GLX.com



Safe Harbor Statement: GLX - Global Listing Exchange is a registered trademark and a portfolio property of GLX IP, Inc. Copyright © 2013. All Rights Reserved. Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). GLX, Inc. cautions that said statements, made in this news release, constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. GLX, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. For further details please visit our Terms & Policies at www.glxi.com/terms-policies.