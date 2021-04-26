New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The Global Glycerin Market report, published by Reports and Data, unravels a wide spectrum of significant factors impacting the performance of the sector. It uses the historical analysis of the market from 2017 to 2018 to provide the reader with an accurate understanding of the current market scenario and offer concise market estimations for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The latest market intelligence report extensively studies the ongoing growth trends, emerging market segments, and growth prospects over the projected timeframe. It further sheds light on the ever-changing patterns, dominant facets, and infrastructural properties.

The report lists down some critically important parameters that help the market bolster its global foothold and contribute substantially to future revenue generation. Additionally, the report includes specific details related to the Glycerin industry, such as product offerings, sales and revenue estimates, leading regions, key market contenders, and technological upgradation.



The latest report is the most recent one offering full coverage of the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the global Glycerin business vertical. The outbreak has extensively affected the global economic landscape. The report examines the current scenario of the ever-evolving business setting and the aftereffects of COVID-19 on the market. The global health crisis has brought massive changes to the market, revolutionizing the global economic scenario. Besides drastically affecting the Glycerin Market, the pandemic has led to severe disruptions to supply chains and caused volatility in prices and demands. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in a post-COVID-19 scenario, according to our market analysts. Further, experts assessed the essential facts and figures relevant to this market using several industry-wide prominent analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces.



Competitive Terrain:



A precise summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Glycerin Market has been included in the latest report, with the systematic listing of the company profiles of the leading market players. This section of the report studies the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market rivals for business expansion. In addition, it highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of both established and new players have been assessed using effective analytical tools like SWOT analysis.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Nitroglycerin, an essential ingredient used in the processing of various explosives such as dynamite, gelignite, and the smokeless propellants namely cordite, requires glycerin as the chemical intermediate.

- The food-grade edible glycerin is used in the low-fat frozen yogurts, icy desserts, and ice creams, among others. The glycerin are used to prevent the formation of the ice crystals in the frozen foods. The food & beverages segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% in the period 2019 to 2027.



- Refined glycerin is substantially being in demand as the consumption of glycerin-based consumer goods are significantly rising and most of those products are made from refined glycerin. The refined glycerin sub-segment was valued USD 1.85 Billion in 2018. China is the largest consumer of the global refined glycerin.



- Glycerine which comes as a product of chemical reactions beginning with synthetic source, and petroleum, fall under this sub-segment. However, the market for this sub-segment synthetic glycerine is expected to gradually diminish in the forthcoming period, since the natural source of glycerin is readily available as a byproduct of several industrial usage.



- European region is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market, with 25.6% of market possession by 2027, having grown with a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. Germany holds some of the most prominent players in this region.



- North America, is accounted to retain a significant position in the global market with a market share of about 25.8% by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The United States itself packed in more than 16% of the entire market valuation in 2018.

- Key participants include Wilmar International Ltd., Godrej Industries, Croda International PLC, P&G Chemicals, Emery Oleochemicals, Cargill Incorporated, IOI Oleo GmbH, Dow Chemical Company, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, and KAO Corporation.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global glycerin market on the basis of type of glycerin, processing, source, end-use verticals, and region:



The following are the leading market players:



Regional Overview:



The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Glycerin Market , gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic

regions encompassed in the report include:



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Other significant market segments highlighted in the report are:



Product Type Outlook:

- Crude

- Refined



Application Outlook:

- Medical & Pharmaceuticals

- Chemical Intermediate

- Food & Beverages

- Consumer Goods

- Industrial Usage

- Others



The report considers the following timeline for market estimations:



- Historical Years: 2017-2018

- Base Year: 2019

- Estimated Year: 2027

- Forecast Period: 2020-2027



Highlights of the TOC:

1. Global Glycerin Market Report Overview:

Research Scope

Key Glycerin Market segments

Major players

Market analysis by product

Market analysis by application

Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

Global Glycerin Market size

Latest trends of the Glycerin Market by region

Key growth trends

3. Global Glycerin Market by Product

Global Glycerin Sales by Product

Global Glycerin by Product Revenue



Key takeaways of the Global Glycerin Market report:

- The report enumerates the most vital market drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and challenges.

- The report reviews the regulatory framework for creating new opportunities in various regions of the market and focuses on the new revenue streams for the players in the emerging markets.

- It elaborates on the new, promising arenas in the leading market regions.

- The report studies the recent research & development projects, along with the technological innovations in the key regional segments.

- The report highlights the potentially market-disrupting technological advancements and business models that are poised to take the market to an all-new level of growth.

- It offers details in the rising revenue share and size of the leading product segments of the market during the forecast period.

Key queries addressed in the report are as follows:

- Which product segments have witnessed new, profitable application areas over recent years?

- Which business models are projected to fast-track the expansion of the key regional markets over the forecast timeframe?

- Which strategic initiatives adopted by the market rivals are expected to fortify their already established presence in the Automotive Lubricants industry?

- Which technologies prevailing in the market are expected to witness the highest research investments in the near future?

- What will be the significant sources of funding for start-ups and new entrants in the industry?



