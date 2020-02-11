Glycerol Monooleate Market to Obtain Value of over US$100 Million by 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Key Players



The report offers detailed company profiling of key players operating in the global glycerol monooleate market, such as Nantong Hansheng Chemical, Venus Goa, Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical, Hangzhou Oleochemicals, Stepan, Oleon NV, BASF, Corbion, and Kao Chemicals. Leading providers of glycerol monooleate are expected to enter into long-term research and development partnerships with other players. This could help them to learn new manufacturing techniques, expand their customer base, launch new products, and benefit from the addition of new advanced technologies while maintaining a strong position in the global glycerol monooleate market.



Strong Use of Glycerol Monooleate as Food Additive Expected to Strengthen Market Growth



The global demand for glycerol monooleate is expected to improve in future mainly due to its increased application as an emulsifier for icings, cake mixes, breads, bakery mixes, and shortenings. Glycerol monooleate has some important applications in the food industry, which could be a significant factor increasing its demand. Food producers use glycerol monooleate as a defoamer, preservative, anticaking agent, and thickening agent. Glycerol monooleate also finds application as a resin lubricant, control release agent and solidifier in pharmaceuticals, and protective coating for hygroscopic powders.



Food-grade Glycerol Monooleate Finds Important Use as Antifoam in Juice Processing



On the basis of type, the global glycerol monooleate market is segmented into food grade, industrial grade, and others. The report also covers some of the significant applications of glycerol monooleate, including food industry, plastic industry, textile industry, cosmetic and personal care, and others. Food-grade glycerol monooleate could find application as an antifoaming agent in juice processing. It could also be used as a flavoring and lubricating agent in food applications. In addition, it may be used as a solubilizing or dispersing agent for vitamins, essential oils, and flavors.



Asia Pacific Likely to Gain Growth with High Demand for Surfactants, Plastic, and Rubber



Asia Pacific is anticipated to secure an impressive share of the global glycerol monooleate market due to the strong demand for surfactants, cosmetic (especially skincare) products, and trending apparels and garments. Strong production and export of rubber and rapid expansion of the plastics industry could be other factors contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific glycerol monooleate market. Glycerol monooleate is used as a lubricant ester in the rubber and plastic additives industry. Europe is also predicted to create opportunities for glycerol monooleate manufacturers because of the large demand for bakery additives and ingredients and food flavors



