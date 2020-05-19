Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Global glycol ether market forecast will be fueled by escalating demand for high-quality cosmetic products on account of increased consumer affordability. Changing consumer outlook towards dermatological health will accelerate the consumption of sunscreens and lotions. Robust demand from paints & coatings industry owing to miscibility characteristics will further drive the business growth over the analysis timeline.



Increasing focus on development of smart cities coupled with growing construction and renovation activities is anticipated to boost E series glycol ether market demand. Rising investment on residential and commercial projects for the development of hospitals, offices, universities and libraries in emerging countries of Asia as well as European countries including Slovenia, Ukraine and Czech Republic will favor glycol ether industry trends in the coming years.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3269

Top Companies

1. BASF

2. The Dow Chemical Company

3. Eastman Chemical Company

4. SABIC

5. Exxon Mobil Corporation

6. Sasol

7. Huntsman Corporation

8. Shell

9. LyondellBasell Industries

10. Hannong Chemicals Inc

11. Matrix Chemicals

12. Biesterfeld AG



Growth Drivers are

1. Europe: Increasing inclination towards sun protection products

2. North America: Rising trends towards biodegradable products

3. Asia Pacific: Increasing focus on ecological construction & rising paints and coating industries



Tripropylene glycol methyl ether industry share from coatings application is predicted to record a 4% CAGR between 2019-2025. Strict government norms pertaining to fuel efficiency and toxicity levels is increasing the adoption of electric and hybrid electric vehicles.



TPM is prominently used to make paints and coatings to protect vehicles from external environmental factors such as oxidation, wet and dry deposition of acid rain as well as UV radiation, expanding glycol ether market share.



Shifting consumer perception towards aesthetic features of automobiles is anticipated to accelerate tripropylamines glycol methyl ether (TPM) demand for automotive coatings application. Increased spending capabilities of consumers along with growing focus towards deployment of advanced features such as enhanced safety and braking systems in vehicles is fueling the product demand.



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3269



Surging demand for lightweight hybrid and electric vehicles with excellent fuel-efficiency and lower emission levels is boosting the demand for dipropylene glycol methyl ether (DPM) ether for adhesive applications across the automotive sector. Dipropylene glycol methyl ether industry size from adhesives application is projected to register a CAGR of over 5% over 2019-2025.



These adhesives are widely used in both internal and external applications to substitute nuts and bolts and reduce the overall automobile weight, maximizing fuel efficiency. DPM is compatible with aqueous solutions which will further bolster the product demand.



Rapid urbanization and favorable government schemes to develop and upgrade the chemical industry will foster the business growth across France. Growing population and subsequently rising automotive production has led to increased access to electric and hybrid electric vehicles.



EGBEA glycol ether is extensively used in coats and paints to enhance aesthetic appeal and protect against external environmental factors such as extreme temperatures, acid rain and UV radiations. France EGBEA glycol ether market share will witness product consumption in excess of 4.5 kilo tons by 2025.



If You Want Discount This Report Now here @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-discount/3269



Europe EGBEA industry size from chemical applications will generate revenues in excess of USD 35 million by 2025. Excellent characteristics such as slow evaporation rate, electrical resistance, high blush, high solvency and biodegradable nature will propel the product demand in Europe across various applications such as production of inks, paints and coatings.



Browse More Related News

1. Dimethyl Carbonate Market to gain significant revenue by 2025

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dimethyl-carbonate-market-size-worth-7382mn-by-2024-global-market-insights-inc-600516731.html



2. Hydrogen Peroxide Market to procure substantial returns during forecast period

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2016/12/20/899100/0/en/Hydrogen-Peroxide-Market-size-to-reach-6-39bn-by-2024-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html



3. Chemical Indicator Inks Market to register commendable proceeds during 2020–2024

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2016/09/27/874849/0/en/Chemical-Indicator-Inks-Market-size-is-forecast-to-touch-78-35-million-by-2024-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html