According to the recent report published by Fortune Business Insights, Titled "Glycol Ethers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (E-series glycol ethers, P-series glycol ethers), By Application (Paints & Coatings, Cleaners, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Inks & Dyes, Adhesives, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026"



Chemical industry has undergone tremendous changes in the past 10 years. The industry has been successful in creating an extensive range of products in developing as well as developed regions. Post the economic recession of 2007, this industry has flourished steadily. Increasing awareness about environment and evolving consumer preferences are positively impacting this industry. As per the European Chemical Industry Council, the demand for chemicals in Europe is anticipated to increase.



List of the Best companies in the global Glycol Ethers Market are



- BASF SE

- The Dow Chemical Company

- Royal Dutch Shell

- LyondellBasell Industries

- Ineos Oxide

- India Glycols Ltd

- SABIC

- Nippon Nyukazai Co., Ltd

- Sasol

- FBC Chemicals

- KH Neochem Co. Ltd



Increasing investments in the chemical business is likely to keep the factories. Furthermore, the demand for chemicals is fueling owing to the increase in consumer spending. Jobs in this sector are increasing at a rapid rate, which in turn, is expected to create growth opportunities. All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the Glycol Ethers Market in the forthcoming years.



Digitization in chemical industry is another factor responsible for driving the Glycol Ethers Market. This trend will help companies to collect important data and draw insights, thereby helping them to improve their decision-making. Advanced technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, internet of things, block chain, and others are expected to be the disruptors of Glycol Ethers Market. Increasing urbanization and globalization especially in emerging countries is further helping the Glycol Ethers Market to expand.



As per the report, North America is expected to lead the Glycol Ethers Market throughout the forecast period.



Research Methodology



The report offers a detailed evaluation of chemicals and their demand by highlighting information on several aspects which include drivers, trends, opportunities, and challenges. In addition to this, it sheds light on industry developments by key players, helping the industry to expand. Information given in the article consists of technological advancements to analyze the industry meticulously and offer a better understanding to its readers. These advancements will help companies to stay abreast in terms of competition.



Companies are planning to adopt several strategies to stay ahead of others. These strategies include: mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product developments among others. The information gathered through primary and secondary sources, comprises of interviews from several industry experts and professionals. Secondary sources such as press releases, information from recognized institutes, and other collaterals are used to analyze the industry. Further, top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to provide a 360-degree view.



