New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- The global glycol ethers marke t is forecast to reach USD 7.82 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Glycol ethers [GE], with both alcohol and ether functional group in the same molecule, are considered to be one of the versatile organic solvents. These compounds are characterized by traits like chemical stability, excellent solvency, and compatibility with water along with various other organic solvents. The dual functionality of this solvent contributes to its unique solvency properties.



In context to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a significant market share. The market share held by this region is resultant of the expansion of the electronics industry, rising demand for paints & coating from the construction sector, and well-established cosmetic industry.



The DowDuPont Chemical Company, BASF SE, SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries, N.V., Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Shell), Eastman Chemical Company, Sasol, Nippon Nyukazai Co. Ltd., India Glycols Limited and FBC Chemical.



This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Glycol Ethers. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market.



An extensive study of the product application and services conducted by subject matter experts assessing the Glycol Ethers market will help product owners to make a wise decision. From analyzing which products companies should produce, expand to how brands should position their product the study covers all that business owners require meeting the buyers' requirement. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



P-series

E-series



End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Paints and Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Printing

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Electronics

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Solvent

Hydraulic and Brake Fluid

Anti-Icing Agent

Chemical Intermediate



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



The Glycol Ethers market held a market share of USD 91 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.1% during the forecast period.



In context to Product Type, the P-series segment generated a higher revenue of USD 3.88 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The elevated application of P-series GE in various products ranging from cleaners, degreasers, adhesives, and aerosol paints because of its low toxicity as compared to E-series products contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.



In context to End-user, the Paints and Coatings segment is leading the market that generated the highest revenue of USD 2.21 Billion in 2018 with a growth rate of 5.3% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the segment is attributed to the applicability of this compound as a solvent for paints and coatings that results in its extensive use in paints and coatings. The rising demand for paints and coatings from construction and automotive sector also contributes to the market share occupied by this segment….Continued



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Glycol Ethers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Glycol Ethers Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market driver's analysis

4.2.2.1. The rising demand for water-based surface coatings



…….



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers



9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis



9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



9.4. Market positioning



9.5. Strategy Benchmarking



9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. The DowDuPont Chemical Company



10.1.1. Company Overview



10.1.2. Financial Performance



10.1.3. Technology Insights



10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue…



