Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Glycolic Acid Market For Personal Care, Household Cleaning, Industrial And Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 - 2018



The glycolic acid market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years owing to its increased adoption in personal care products. Glycolic acid has exfoliating and moisturizing properties which makes it an ideal ingredient in skin care and hair care products such as face creams, lotions, shampoos and conditioners.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/glycolic-acid-market-for-personal-care-household-cleaning-industrial-and-other-applications-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018



The report forecasts and analyzes the glycolic acid market at a global and regional level. The forecast is based on volumes and revenue of the glycolic acid market for the period ranging from 2012 to 2018. The study consists of the drivers and restraints of the market and their impact on growth during the mentioned time period. In addition, the study highlights opportunities available for the market at a regional and global level and its impact during the time period.



For better understanding of the glycolic acid market, we have given a detailed analysis of the value chain. Moreover, a comprehensive Porter’s five forces model offers a better understanding of the intensity of competition in the market. Furthermore, the study comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the applications are benchmarked based on their scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.



The glycolic acid market has been segmented based on application and geography. Application segments have been analyzed and forecasted on current trends at a global and regional level, for the time period ranging from 2012 to 2018. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Analysis and forecast is based on current trends and covers the period from 2012 to 2018.



Detailed profiles of certain leading companies are covered in this report, including companies such as CABB Chemicals, DuPont, Parchem, PhibroChem and Sigma-Aldrich among others. The company profiles cover attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies and recent developments. The market has been segmented as below:



To Buy a Copy Of This Report

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/172836



Glycolic Acid Market: Application Analysis

- Personal Care

- Household Cleaning

- Industrial

- Others (Sutures, PGA)



Contact:-

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://marketsbuzz.wordpress.com/