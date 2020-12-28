New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- The global Glycolic Acid Market

is forecasted to grow at a rate of 7.7% in terms of value, from USD 469.71 million in 2019 to reach USD 853.41 million by 2027. Glycolic acid is a strongly soluble alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA). It is a colourless, odourless crystalline block, produced from various sugar crops. Glycolic acid can also be extracted from plant products such as sugar cane, pineapple, cantaloupe, beet sugar, and unripe grapes.



Market Drivers

In various applications, including dyeing and tanning agents in the garment industry, flavouring & glycerin in the food & beverage industry, glycolic acid is also used as a skincare agent in the cosmetic industry. It is used when adhesives and plastics are made. Because of its properties, such as cell recovery and exfoliation, the growing use of hydroxy-acetic acid in various applications is expected to increase demand growth for glycolic acid over the entire forecast period. Increased demand for glycolic acid-dependent skin and hair care products is expected to fuel the market. In addition, chemical properties, such as excellent water solubility and a mild degree of acidity, make it a strong alternative to creams and ointments for wrinkle treatment and wound reduction.



The report is updated with the latest economic scenario due to the global COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has brought dynamic changes in the major segments of the market. The report covers the present and future impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the economic scenario post-COVID-19.



The major companies explored in the report are Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd., Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Water Chemical Co. Ltd., Mehul Dye Chem Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, CABB GmbH, Avid Organics, and Saanvi Corporation, among others.



The regional analysis is a comprehensive study of the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges faced by the competitors in each region. The key geographical regions covered in the report are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Glycolic Acid Market Segmentation:

Purity Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Glycolic Acid 99%

Glycolic Acid 70%

Glycolic Acid 30%

Others



Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cosmetic

Technical

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Personal Care

Household

Textile

Food Processing

Pharmaceutical

Others



Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific accounted for the most exuberant consumer share of glycolic acid in terms of sales and volume in 2019, which is expected to remain the largest in the forecast timeframe due to growing cosmetics used in apparel industries in China and India. Due to the strong demand from the fashion sector, Europe is forecasted to exhibit a significant rise in the global economy. North America is expected to witness a marked hike in the market. The U.S. pharmaceutical companies are one of the most important users of hydroxy-acetic acid, where it is used to render suture material, which is bio-absorbable and doesn't cause any damage.



Key Points of the Glycolic Acid report:

Comprehensive analysis of the market including risks and opportunities

Details of business strategies and plans undertaken by key market players

Analysis of current and future trends that will affect the growth of the market in the forecast timeline

In-depth analysis of drivers and constraints for better understanding of the market

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants as well as established players to formulate informed business decisions

Comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape

In-depth analysis of the key regions of the market along with analysis of market share, size, revenue, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, among others

Analysis of segments exhibiting promising growth over the forecast period



