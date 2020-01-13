Personal Care Products to Boost Growth in Glycolic Acid Market

Balboa, San Francisco -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Owing to an increased use on glycolic acid based products for hair and skin care, the personal care application segment is set to lead the global glycolic acid market between 2019 and 2029. It not only makes hair feel softer and smoother but also is a good moisturizing agent for the scalp and skin. Additionally, it leads to less flaking, and less acne.



Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6206



A rise in social media influence in the ever day lives of people is also contributing to demand for products based on glycolic acid. As the masters who control the platforms explain their followers how glycolic acid is the holy grail of skin care, exfoliating and improving skin texture, the demand is only set to take up a higher growth curve.



It is quite important to make note of the fact that due to higher pollution levels and increased stress levels that hair loses sheen and acts up in new and more disturbing ways. Here, glycolic acid plays a critical role as it is a panacea for hair that may be ageing due to the above mentioned factors owing to being rich in alpha hydroxides. Hus, it does not come as a surprise that it is used in conditioners, revitalizing shampoos, detanglers, hair masks, body washes, creams, and so on. Some of the brands like L'Oreal are actively using this product in their formulations to expand the consumer base and increase sales.



In Pharmaceuticals, SkinMedica was launched by Allergan Pharrma. The product is known to add massively to the market share of the company. It also shows how deep down are players entrenched in improving products based on glycolic acid. Also, this shows the role played by research and development in the development of these products.



Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6206



It is also use in household cleaning products such as it is a superior disinfectant, and has excellent cleaning efficacy. It can dissolve even salts such as Calcium, and Magnesium that deposit from hard water usage. Also, due to low-toxicity, odor, and volatility, the popularity is rising rapidly. Thus, such products are majorly looked for in supermarkets. Additionally, it is also used in cleaning of poultry, egg, and meat products.



It comes as no surprise therefore, that as per a Transparency Market Research study report, a stellar CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) is set to be charted between 2019 and 2029 over the forecast period, increasing the market worth significantly. Also, over the forecast period, players will be presented with a number of lucrative growth opportunities.



North America to Have the Limelight Fixed over the Forecast Period



Owing to being a mature market, thanks to a high disposable income, high levels of awareness and a massive demand from the industrial cleaning segment, the North American region will hold a massive share of the global glycolic acid market. Additionally, the region is looking at a a high demand for anti-ageing creams, owing to a rapidly ageing population.



Innovation to Drive Players over the Forecast Period



In Pharmaceuticals, SkinMedica was launched by Allergan Pharrma. The product is known to add massively to the market share of the company. It also shows how deep down are players entrenched in improving products based on glycolic acid. Also, this shows the role played by research and development in the development of these products.



Some of the notable players that are operating in the global glycolic acid market are Parchem; CrossChem LP; Phibro Animal Health Corporation; DuPont; Griffin International; and Chemsolv, Inc. Hair. Major consumers include Neutrogena, Garnier, St. Ives, and Clean & Clear. In the beauty industry, L'Oreal plays a major role.



Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/glycolic-acid-market



About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to busi-ness entities keen on succeeding in today's supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experi-enced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients' conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.