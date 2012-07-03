Glycominds - Product Pipeline Analysis

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- Glycominds Ltd. (GML), a medical device provider, based in Israel. It develops and commercializes autoimmune and chronic inflammatory disease management tools and services with a distinctive focus on the Multiple Sclerosis market. The company’s products include gMS DX, gMS Pro EDSS and IBDX. Its gMS Dx test provides clinically valuable information clinicians can use to help make decisions about the likelihood of having Multiple Sclerosis. Glycominds’ technology platform assesses the immune response by measuring the level of antibody biomarkers against glycans. The company’s gMS tests help physicians identify patients who have Multiple Sclerosis and which of these patients are likely to progress towards disability. GML is headquartered in Lod, Israel.



This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Glycominds portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.



Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.



Scope



- Detailed Glycominds company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.

- Detailed coverage on all the Glycominds pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.

- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.

- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.

- Data on relevant Glycominds clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.

- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.



Reasons to Buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.

- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.

- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipeline.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of your competitors’ pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and phase of development, etc.

- Which are the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio? – identify, understand and capitalize.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/84632/glycominds-ltd-product-pipeline-analysis.html