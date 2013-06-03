GM Plans to Roll out Chevrolet Cruze Soon, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Having boosted the sales volume by decent figures, GM plans to introduce the all new face-lifted edition of Chevrolet Cruze.



Expected to be introduced by the mid of this year, the 2013 edition of Chevrolet Cruze will be made available in India with striking changes.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that with the addition of much needed styling changes both on the interiors as well as exterior, the all new edition of this striking sedan is considered to be an ideal combination of being fuel efficient as well as enhanced performance.



Gaadi.com also feels that the latest version of Chevrolet Cruze boasts of exhibiting one of the most powerful and refined engines as compared to the other cars of sedan segment. 2013 edition of Chevy Cruze will be seen exhibiting a 2.0L VCDi engine that will generate a peak power of 166 PS along with a peak torque of 380 Nm when paired to a six-speed manual transmission.



On the exteriors, aggressive stance, the muscular built, twin port front grill exhibiting the bow tie and the striking tail lights with jewel effects makes the all new Chevrolet Cruze stand out in terms of the design and style quotient.



The research team of Gaadi.com also perceives that being designed to meet all the high levels of safety standards, the latest edition of Chevrolet Cruze serves as a safety cage that features armoured pillars with tubular bars, dual airbags and anti-lock braking system with electronic sensors that forms a shield which ensures safety on the move.



As for the interiors, the new Cruze will be seen putting up elegantly done interiors with jet black leather on display along with a centrally incorporated panel with graphic infotainment display, easily manoeuvrable steering wheel, USB port, Bluetooth music streaming and premium speakers.



Expected to hit the Indian roads soon by the mid of 2013, the latest edition of Chevrolet Cruze will come tagged with a starting price of around 13 lacs. Gearing up to cruise on the Indian roads, the new addition to the sedan segment is much anticipated amongst the buyers in the Indian market.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Chevrolet Cruze can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/ to know more about at Gaadi.com

Bunny Punia

Gaadi Web Pvt. Ltd.

18004192277