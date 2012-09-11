gMed Is Taking EMR Systems to Higher Levels for the Healthcare Industry

Weston, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Gone are the days when a patient’s medical records were found in a sliding file cabinet system lining the hallways of doctors’ offices. The changing medical field and government regulations have brought technology into the doctor’s office, hospital and emergency rooms. This transition to electronic medical records is better known as EMR systems, or electronic medical record systems. gMed is leading the way for specialty practices to implement electronic health record systems ahead of the government mandate.



EMR systems will help hospital staff access, store, and share patient chart information in a more efficient manner. Due to the nature of an electronic health record, physicians can treat every patient in a more accurate way and share that information with other physicians throughout the treatment span of the patient. These systems effectively make use of technology and reduce the cumbersome paper process that exists today.



Once electronic medical records are implemented across the US, there won’t be any problem accessing the patient’s records by separate departments or separate doctors at different facilities. Medical information can be collected, shared, managed and most importantly protected more accurately and proficiently than the paper records systems.



The main purpose of every healthcare organization is to provide quality patient care. “With the help of electronic medical records you will be able to locate a patient’s health records easily and pass them on to another department if necessary” said a gMed spokesman. All employees will be trained on the doctor’s EMR software before the paper-based transition is complete so that employees can get used to the new system without and abrupt change.



Keeping an electronic health record for each patient makes the process of reviewing patient charts much simpler. Prescribing medications and sending and receiving lab results can now be done without wasting any time. There is no doubt about the medical benefits of electronic health records, but it also has other advantages. It can help doctors find all records, comments, and tests if a court demands that information in a lawsuit. Another key advantage is the automation built into these systems. Automatic reminders of the patient’s scheduling and vaccines will help a physician improve his efficiency while also provider better healthcare for his patients.



In order to get doctors to implement EMR systems before the deadline, various HITECH incentives are offered. The HITECH Act is the Health Information Technology (HIT) section, under the recently approved American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. Incentives are set aside for hospitals and physicians for implementing secure Electronic Medical Recordkeeping (EMR) systems. A healthcare organization must use an EMR system that has been certified to include specific functions comprising a strong set of security features in order to qualify for these HITECH incentives. Sole practitioners and small health clinics cannot be expected to reach the requirements of the HITECH Acts on their own, which is why so many software companies have built EMR systems that these independent doctors can purchase or rent for their practices.



About gMed

gMed was established in 1997 to create a better alternative to the paper medical chart. Not satisfied with existing electronic medical records systems, they committed themselves to designing, implementing and supporting a more efficient way to help integrate medical information, cut costs, increase revenue, improve patient care and reduce risks for specialty practices. gMed is the largest specialty EHR company in the US and the clear leader in Gastroenterology. For more information visit http://www.gmed.com.