gMed Offers Electronic Health Record (EHR) Solutions Along With HITECH Incentives

gMed offers Electronic Health Record (EHR) management, with HITECH incentives that are specialty-specific, easy to use and are also certified for meaningful use in the office and ASC. It is a modern concept designed to keep track of the health records of individual patients. These solutions help doctors, hospitals, and health administrators to take advantage of their specific applications that are very easy to use and have proven to be reliable solutions that streamline medical practices.



gMed applications like gGastro, gCardio, and gUro are all officially ONC-ATCB certified to comply with all requirements for Health Information Technology. The Electronic Health Record, also known as EHR, can be used by Medicare Eligible professionals, who under HITECH Act, if have a meaningful use of a certified EHR prior to 2015 are eligible to receive incentives, up to $44,000 per physician.



This software is the choice of medical professionals as it can be run on an internet browser from any computer, are intuitive, similar to paper charts and are easy to implement with flexible personalization. The software is certified for Electronic Health Records, which meets specific standards and requirements outlined by the National Institute of Standards and are approved by the department of Health and Human Services. This meaningful use certification sets the bar for EHR products and has the potential to reduce buying risk for purchasers.



This system integrates medical information, cuts costs, increases revenues, improves quality and reduces risks for selected medical specialties including Gastroenterology, Cardiology and Urology. gMed, the largest specialty EHR company in the US, provides a solution that thinks like a physician and takes the focus off practice paperwork and puts it back on the practice of medicine.

A spokesperson at gMed stated, “Our gastroenterology practices workflow is better than any of our competitors. We have designed our application to simplify your operation and to implement with the least amount of configuration and training. This led us to be the preferred EHR application in the GI community.”



About gMed

gMed was established in 1997 to create a better alternative to the paper medical chart and their products and services are preconfigured for the specialty-practice to prevent extensive configuration and training associated with generic products.