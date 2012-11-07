gMed Offers gCardio (Cardiology) Electronic Health Records System

Weston, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- gMed, a leading health management system provider, offers an easy to use electronic health records system specifically for cardiologists. This system is used for cardiology practices that integrate medical visits, procedures and billing into a single system with limited, inexpensive customization.



With gCardio, offices can become more efficient, leading to a higher return on investment for the medical practice. Intelligent billing and coding rules specific to cardiology practies link the practice to pertinent laboratories for pathology and clinical test results.



Cardiology practices have unique evaluations, laboratory tests and diagnostic procedures requiring a special electronic health record system. The gCardio application includes specialty reports which include the following; Transthoracic Echocardiography, Mycoradial Perfusion Report, and Stress Test. gCardio integrates all aspects into a single point and click solution that improves productivity and patient care.



The cardiology EHR software allows for sending, receiving and managing faxes electronically from inside gCardio, ensuring referring physicians receive information the same day the patient is seen. gMed offers a certified EHR solution that can help doctors take advantage of HITECH incentives. Their specific applications are very easy to use and have proven to be reliable solutions that streamline medical practices.



gMed's Electronic Health Record system integrates medical information, cuts costs, increases revenues, improves quality and reduces risks for selected medical specialties including Gastroenterology, Cardiology and Urology. The specialty based system provides forms similar to their paper counterparts but adds easy navigation, a standard point-and-click solution, intuitiveness and a standardized interface. This allows everyone in the practice to be more efficient and ultimately, provide better patient care. gMed provides a solution that thinks like a physician and takes the focus off paperwork and puts it back into the practice of medicine.



About gMed

gMed is a private company founded in 1997 to develop Electronic Health Records for single-specialty practices. gMed's application offers an integrated solution that is specialty specific and meant for Gastroenterology, Cardiology and Urology practices.



gMed's technology is ONC-ATCB certified at the office and ASC, and enables practices to collect HITECH and other incentives. With more than 375 practices and over 3,000 physicians, gMed is the preferred EHR solution amongst specialty practices. gMed is a 2008 Inc. 5000 company based in Weston, FL.



