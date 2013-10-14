GMG Insurance Agency Launches Integrated Marketing Strategy with New Website and Social Media to Engage Clients, Prospects

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- GMG Insurance Agency is proud to announce the launch of our new integrated marketing and communications strategy, which includes a newly designed website, a blog and active participation on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn to reach, inform and engage with clients and prospects in addition to industry colleagues.



“We’re excited about our fresh, new look and platforms that feed into various media and allows us to easily communicate to not only our insureds but also to individuals who are interested in what we’re all about,” says Ron Viehweger, Principal, GMG Insurance Agency. “The new design allows people to navigate easily around the site and learn more about products and services specifically relevant to them.”



The site is also optimized so individuals can readily find GMG on the various search engines and get where they want to go quickly. It’s updated with new content, including a blog designed to help clients with their insurance and related needs on an ongoing basis. “We want our site and social media platforms to serve as an important service tool for our clients and to enable us to keep our pulse on our brand and how we’re doing,” says Mr. Viehweger.



GMG’s optimized Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn profiles are automatically updated with blog posts as well as daily news items, events and tips that resonate with clients and prospective customers. “We have a dedicated staff tweeting about issues that affect our client’s specific markets as well as items of interest for both the business community and consumers. And the feedback so far has been great,” says Mr. Viehweger.



About GMG Insurance Agency

Founded in 1937, GMG Insurance Agency provides quality protection for thousands of individuals, families, and businesses in 40 states. GMG offers best-in-class protection for your Auto, Home, Health, Business and Life Insurance needs. Specialized services also include law and accounting firms, Directors and Officers in Pennsylvania , Exotic Car Insurance in Pennsylvania , Extortion Insurance , Employee Benefits Coverage , life sciences companies, technology companies, veterinarians and high-net-worth individuals and families.



Visit GMG’s new website at http://www.gmgins.com



GMG Insurance Agency looked to Neilson Marketing Services, a leading insurance marketing firm, to design their website and collaborate on their social media marketing strategy.



Ron Viehweger

215-867-3767 x109

RViehweger@gmgins.com