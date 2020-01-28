GMO Corn Seed Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2024

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- Summery- Genetically modified organism (GMO) corn seed refers to the modification of DNA of natural corn seeds with genetic engineering methods to increases their tolerance against herbicides and pests. Rising population and growing demand for food driving the demand for GMO seeds as they have the capacity to sustain against adverse climatic conditions. Further, technological advancement in the biotechnology, molecular biology and genetic engineering techniques expected to drive the demand for GMO corn seed over the forecasted period.



DOW Agrosciences LLC (United States), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Monsanto Co. (United States), KWS SAAT SE (Germany), E.l. du Pont de Nemours & Co. (United States), Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd. (Canada), Bayer Crop Science India Ltd (India), Agreliant Genetics LLC (United States), Land O' Lakes Inc. (United States) and Sakata Seed Corp. (Japan) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Takii Seeds (India), DLF Seeds and Science (Denmark) and Origin Agritech Limited (China).



Market Overview of Global GMO Corn Seed



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand for High Production of Corn Seed with Food Security At Fore

- Technological Advancement in Biotechnology and Molecular Biology



Market Trend

- Increasing Demand for GMO Corm Seed as Insecticide as it Act as Insect Repellant

- Advancement in Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering Leading to Advent of New GMO Corn Seeds



Restraints

- Complexity Associated with GMO Corn Seed Owing to Multistep Process in its Production

- Rigorous Government Regulatory Frameworks Owing to Huge Public Objection



Opportunities

- Growing Need to Ensure Food Security for Rising Population

- Rise in Demand from Emerging Economies



Challenges

- Irregularity and inability to maintain an efficient supply chain



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The Global Loan Origination Software is segmented by following Product Types:



By Sales Channel

- Direct Sales

- Modern Trade

- Convenience Store

- E-Retailers



By Trait

- Herbicide Tolerance

- Insect Tolerance



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:



– Market Data Segmentation with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and Price Analysis

– Detailed overview of GMO Corn Seed market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of GMO Corn Seed market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards GMO Corn Seed market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint



Major Highlights of TOC:



Chapter One: Market Overview

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Scope/Objective of the Study

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1. Introduction

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Driverss

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis

4.1. Porters Five Forces

4.2. Supply/Value Chain

4.3. PESTEL analysis

4.4. Market Entropy

4.5. Patent & Trademark Analysis

…………

Chapter Nine: Methodology and Data Source

9.1. Methodology/Research Approach

9.2. Data Source

9.3. Disclaimer



Key questions answered



- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global GMO Corn Seed market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global GMO Corn Seed market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global GMO Corn Seed market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



