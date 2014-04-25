GMS Announces Summer Camp Hosting Opportunities

Chico, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Coaches that want to take their athletes to the next level often seek out clinics during the summer months, but even with a team of the most dedicated players, it can be difficult to raise the funds and coordinate the details that make traveling to a summer camp possible. Gold Medal Squared (GMS) is thrilled to offer the perfect solution: Instead of requiring volleyball teams to travel to them, GMS now brings the very best volleyball training directly to the teams.



Unlike other volleyball camps, Gold Medal Squared maintains a unique model in which they will bring the clinic to the team. The highly trained GMS coaches have ten NCAA D1 Championships, three Olympic Gold Medals, and two World Championships among them, allowing them to bring a unique perspective to their volleyball clinics, as outlined at goldmedalsquared.com. Designed for Junior High and High School teams, GMS brings a comprehensive training program with proven results and provides year-round support for coaches following the summer clinic. Building on their tremendous record of success with club programs, Gold Medal Squared also offers programs especially designed with clubs in mind, including private volleyball clinics with club coaches and for club players, mini summer volleyball camps, as described at goldmedalsquared.com



For more information on Gold Medal Squared’s exceptional programs, including GMS requirements for volleyball camps, visit them at http://www.goldmedalsquared.com/high-school-summer-camps/camp-requirements



About Gold Medal Squared

Based in Chico, CA, Gold Medal Squared specializes in creating custom clinics for volleyball teams of all levels. With a proven track record of success, GMS volleyball camps and clinics improve the quality of players and coaches, one serve at a time.



For more information:

Mike Wall

Gold Medal Squared

1354 East Ave, Suite R #378

Chico, 95926 California

(858) 205-3969

goldmedalsquared@gmail.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Ay1gYTc3UM

http://www.goldmedalsquared.com/high-school-summer-camps