GMT Options Announces Expanded List of Currencies, Commodities and Stocks Available for Trading

Gibraltar, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- GMT Options, a top option trading platform, has just announced that it has expanded its list of currencies, commodities and stocks that can be traded on its innovative and easy-to-use platform. Clients can now place trades on the platform across more than 108 stocks, 22 indices, 13 forex currency pairs and 11 commodities.



Customers of GMT binary options can also trade across six different binary options types, including traditional Binary Options, Touch Options, One Touch Options, Range Options, Turbo Options and Fixed Touch Options. This wide range of choices gives unlimited possibilities for traders to profit from currencies, commodities, stocks and indices.



Since day 1, GMT Options strived to provide its clients with the most revolutionary and innovative binary options trading platform making it as easy as possible for traders to assess and manage their risk and set the terms of their trades. Traders who use the GMT Options binary options website can trade 24 hours a day, six days a week, all from the comfort and convenience of home or office. The company typically provides investors with high returns of up to 75 to 85 percent—if the option is in-the-money—making this type of trading both fun and profitable.



“We are opening the gates to the exciting world of exotic option trading by creating an exceptional trading environment where anyone can trade binary options in a simple, smart way,” an article on the GMT Options website noted, adding that option prices are listed on the GMT Options trading website.



“We are currently one of very few options trading platforms offering traders and investors three unique types of binary option to trade: Digital, Touch and Range.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about GMT Options is welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time; there they can read more about online trading and get expert advice on how to begin trading in three easy steps.



About GMT Options

GMT Options is a premier option trading platform that provides investors and traders the ability to trade over 150 different stocks, currency pairs, commodities and indices. GMT Options' unique trading platform is designed to be easy to use, while still being powerful enough to give traders unique money management features found nowhere else online. GMT Options also offers unique trading tools such as Close and Extend, which give traders ability to close their options before the time of expiration or automatically extend the time of expiration after buying the option. For more information, please visit http://www.gmtoptions.com