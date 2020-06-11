GMX Fencing Explains How to Tell when Wooden Fences Are in Need of Repair

Toms River, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- Wooden fencing is aesthetically versatile, relatively easy to install, and can last for years if it is properly treated. It's classic look leads many homeowners to choose it over other materials like aluminum or PVC. Wooden fencing is constantly facing the elements, and years of winter snow and summer rain storms can take their toll even the sturdiest treated wood.



No wooden fence is built to last forever, and wood that's been eroded can rot and splinter, compromising the integrity of the entire fence. Identifying a rotted water-damaged fence early and addressing it can help mitigate the damage and save the homeowner money in the long term. For homeowners with older or worn down wooden fences on their property, the experts at GMX Fencing explain the signs that fence repair or replacement is necessary.



One of the main signs that homeowners can look for in their wooden fences is upright posts that are leaning or bending. To be properly set, wooden fence posts are sunk into holes filled with concrete. These cement casings, known as "footings" are designed to ensure that the posts stay up for a long time. But just by being in the ground, the cement footings are vulnerable to moisture that will weaken them over time. If the posts of a wooden fence are bending, the cement footings, and often the posts themselves, may need to be replaced.



Another common factor that could necessitate wooden fence replacement is dry rot. Dry rot occurs when wood loses its natural oils, which is unfortunately inevitable for outdoor wooden fencing. Wood that's subject to dry rot will become brittle and easily break off. Resealing wood can help prevent dry rot, but once it's set in, all affected posts and boards likely need to be replaced. This can be disheartening for fence owners, but even a mildly dry rotted fence is unsafe and far more likely to break under pressure.



Finally, signs of termites usually mean that at least part of a wooden fence needs to be replaced. Termites eat wood and can reproduce while feeding on a fence, causing serious issues. Some of the signs of termites include wood that's swollen, smells of mildew, or the appearance of the tiny grooves or "mazes" that termites leave when they nibble on wood. Any homeowner who notices signs of termites should contact a fencing repair expert as soon as possible.



About GMX Fencing

GMX Fencing is a family-owned and operated fencing installation provider based in Toms River, New Jersey. Proudly serving their clients throughout the Jersey Shore and beyond, GMX Fencing installs a wide variety of fence styles using materials such as vinyl, wood, aluminum, and chain link. GMX Fencing is dedicated to its mission of providing excellent customer service and proper installation to every customer they serve.



To learn more about GMX Fencing, please visit their website at http://gmxfencing.com/.