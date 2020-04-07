GMX Fencing Explains the Differences Between Popular Fencing Materials

Toms River, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Spring is a great time for a new fence, but modern fencing comes in a variety of different materials, and it is important to know the pros and cons of each before buying. Depending on the customer's specific needs and wishes, the professionals at GMX Fencing may recommend one of several common fencing materials. Among the main considerations are affordability, durability, and security.



Wooden fences are very popular among New Jersey homeowners and have been for a long time due to their classic look and durability. They are relatively inexpensive and can last for many years if treated properly. Pine, redwood, and cedar are the most commonly chosen woods for fencing because of their sturdiness and availability. Homeowners can also paint or stain their wooden fence to go with their house's exterior paint. Busier people with little time for upkeep may want to consider that wooden fences require more regular maintenance than vinyl, aluminum, or wrought iron.



Vinyl has the advantage of being a lightweight and easy-to-set-up material for fences that offers plenty of privacy. It is available in a range of designs, some of which are made to look like wood. Vinyl is waterproof and requires almost no maintenance, but some homeowners find it visually unattractive. Anyone interested in learning more about vinyl fencing in Freehold, NJ, should consult with their fencing experts.



If security and aesthetics are both priorities, then the homeowner may want to consider wrought iron for their fence. Wrought iron fences can last for years with no upkeep and are a strong deterrent for potential intruders. They are typically more expensive but can be worth the investment for those without the time to conduct regular fence upkeep. Aluminum is a lighter metal alternative to wrought iron. While it is not as sturdy, it costs less and also requires little to no maintenance.



The number of choices homeowners have when picking out a fence can be overwhelming, but with the right expert advice, it can be relatively easy to select a beautiful, durable fence. Anyone interested in learning more about iron, vinyl, aluminum, or PVC fencing in Jackson, NJ, should visit https://gmxfencing.com/ today.



About GMX Fencing

GMX Fencing is a family-owned and operated fencing installation provider based in Toms River, New Jersey. Proudly serving their clients throughout the Jersey Shore and beyond, GMX Fencing installs a wide variety of fence styles using materials such as vinyl, wood, aluminum, and chain link. GMX Fencing is dedicated to its mission of providing excellent customer service and proper installation to every customer they serve.



To learn more about GMX Fencing, please visit their website at http://gmxfencing.com/.