GMX Fencing Explains Why a Pergola Is the Perfect Backyard Addition for the Summer

Toms River, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- After spending much of spring indoors due to quarantine, many residents of Freehold & Jackson, NJ will be looking to spend as much time as possible outdoors this summer. Backyards are ideal for relaxing and enjoying the warmer weather in a comfortable, private setting. Unfortunately, for some people, the backyard is too barren or publicly visible to be an ideal relaxing spot. For those who want to quickly and affordably make their backyards into better hang out spots, the fence installation & repair experts at GMX fencing advise that adding a pergola may be the best option.



Pergolas are versatile, lightweight, and easy-to-install structures usually made from vertical pillars supporting an open lattice on top. They are designed to create a shaded walkway or sitting area outdoors. Modern pergolas are available in different materials and design styles that can fit any backyard or architectural theme. Regardless of budget or design preferences, there are several reasons why a pergola can be a beneficial addition to any outdoor living space.



One is that a pergola can turn a barren tract of yard into a comfortable, shaded area for people to relax. Homes have been feeling more crowded lately with everyone at home, and having an extra backyard living space can make any home seem much bigger.



Additionally, pergolas are also ideal for entertaining guests. They can provide homeowners and their friends/families with a place to enjoy the outdoors without being too exposed to the elements. GMX has pergolas with a wide range of available styles and features designed to fit any homes' budget and desired aesthetic.



Anyone looking for an affordable way to make their home an entertainment destination this summer should consider having a pergola installed in their yard. For more information about pergolas and other fence repair options for this summer, please visit the pros at GMX Fencing today.



About GMX Fencing

GMX Fencing is a family-owned and operated fencing installation provider based in Toms River, New Jersey. Proudly serving their clients throughout the Jersey Shore and beyond, GMX Fencing installs a wide variety of fence styles using materials such as vinyl, wood, aluminum, and chain link. GMX Fencing is dedicated to its mission of providing excellent customer service and proper installation to every customer they serve.



To learn more about GMX Fencing, please visit their website at http://gmxfencing.com/.