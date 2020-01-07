GNA Universal Media to Premiere Gina Carey Films, "The Star Connection" Movie

Palm Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2020 -- "The Star Connection" VIP Movie Premier & Reception will be held at the Tolerance Education Center, 35147 Landy Ln, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270, on March 23, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM.



Join the star-studded cast of " The Star Connection" Movie for a special VIP screening and celebratory reception.



The headlining actors are Marcus Lantero, Diana Hintergardt, Michele Davis, Renee Poingard, Steve Silkoth, Steven Ciceron and Jacob Schwartz. Don't miss this grand occasion! The step and repeat ceremony and meet and greet will begin at 5pm followed by the screening of "The Star Connection". Immediately following, there will be a brief Q&A and then cake reception for all in attendance. Space is limited. Although the "Star Connection "contains no nudity, sexual content nor profanity, due to the subject matter, the movie is not recommended for children under 13.



Synopsis: After ruining their careers due to alcoholism, three musical groups battle to recover their big-name status and self-esteem. But when given a second chance, will they put the pieces back together again or will they resort to deceitful measures, and put a huge nail in their music career coffins for good!



At the point when a couple of individuals from the "Leonardo Band" choose to not play by the guidelines and resort to deceitful measures, this decision might be a definitive nail in their music career coffins.



There will be additional informal screenings for "The Star Connection". For more information, visit Gina Carey Films official website for dates and showtimes. Group booking are available upon request.



Tickets are on sale now. To purchase, visit https://www.ginacareyfilms.com/all-indie-flix-buy-tickets Email: gnauniversalmedia@gmail.com for more info or call (760)678-5815 http://www.ginacareyfilms.com



