GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- An investigation was announced for investors in NYSE: GNC shares over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain GNC Holdings directors.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain GNC Holdings directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Pittsburgh, PA based GNC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. GNC Holdings, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $2.45 billion in 2017 to over $2.35 billion in 2018 and that its Net Loss of $148.85 million in 2017 turned into a Net Income of $69.78 million in 2018.



Shares of GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) declined from $3.42 per share in November 2019 to as low as $1.64 per share on February 27, 2020.



