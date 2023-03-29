GNSS Simulators Market Size, Share, Industry Profit Growth 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2023 -- According to a research report "GNSS Simulators Market by Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), GNSS Receiver (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and BeiDou), Application (Vehicle Assistance Systems, Location-based Services, and Mapping), Vertical, Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global GNSS simulators market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 184 million in 2022 to USD 287 million by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2022 to 2027. The market growth is driven by contribution of 5G in enabling ubiquitous connectivity.



By receivers, GPS to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



GPS is a US-owned GNSS that provides PNT services. It is the first GNSS, initially launched for the US Department of Defense. As of June 2022, 78 GPS navigation satellites have been built. Out of which 31 are launched and operational, three are unhealthy or in reserve, 41 are retired, two were lost during launch, and one prototype was never launched. A minimum of 24 operational satellites are required for the constellation and allows for up to 32; typically, 31 are operational at any one time. The GPS receiver requires four satellites to work out its position in three dimensions. It plays a vital role in all the navigation systems used for vehicle tracking, managing daily activities, and collecting real-time data. GNSS chips receive signals from GPS in real time on various devices, such as wearables, smartphones, tablets, personal navigation devices, and in-vehicle systems. The satellites in the GPS constellation are arranged in six different orbital planes, with the exact number of satellites varying as the older satellites are retired and replaced. It is currently the worlds most utilized satellite navigation system, which helps users track assets accurately and work efficiently. The prominent vendors that provide GPS simulators include Spirent Communications (UK), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Syntony GNSS (France), and CAST Navigation (US).



By Region, Asia Pacific is estimated to have the largest market size during the forecast period.



The GNSS simulators market in Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of IoT and portable consumer electronic devices and the digitalization of business procedures in countries, such as Japan, China, and India, would present a good opportunity for the GNSS simulations market in the region. GNSS simulator solutions are being adopted in the military and defense, automotive, consumer electronics, marine, aerospace, and transport sectors of the region. Various initiatives have been adopted by governments in the growth of digital solutions in countries. As per a report published by GNSS.asia in quarter 1 of 2020, the BeiDou+ Urban Ecological Environmental Protection Demonstration Project will build a satellite application service platform for the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region to conduct PM2.5 monitoring and collect meteorological information. This project will be used for digital maps and VR panoramas, contributing to the adoption of GNSS applications.



Major vendors in the global GNSS simulators market include Spirent Communications (UK), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Hexagon (Sweden), Syntony GNSS (France), VIAVI Solutions (US), Keysight Technologies (US), u-blox (Switzerland), Averna (Canada), Accord Software & Systems (India), RACELOGIC (UK), GMV NSL (UK), CAST Navigation (US), IFEN (Germany), TeleOrbit (Germany), iP-Solutions (Japan), Jackson Labs Technologies (US), WORK Microwave (Germany), M3 Systems (France), Qascom (Italy), Saluki Technologies (Taiwan), MaxEye Technologies (India), Tersus GNSS (Australia), Digilogic (India), NOFFZ Technologies (Germany), Elkay (India).



