Go-AAGP.org Helps Consumers Avoid Online Loan Scams, Security Tips Before Applying

Lusby, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Victimizing the vulnerable: Each year, thousands of consumers pursue the promise of quick, albeit much-needed, cash from payday loan, emergency loan, title loan, and loans for bad credit lenders, among others. In an effort to save time and maintain privacy, they unwittingly fill out an unsecure online loan application, sending their confidential information to cyber criminals. Now, consumers can verify the security of an online loan application website, before they apply, with the Go AAGP fraud checker, a free, web-based resource designed to help consumers protect themselves from scams: http://go-aagp.org/scams.html.



“Go AAGP is dedicated to helping people learn how to protect themselves against online scams and make informed financial decisions,” says Go AAGP CEO Lacey Synder. Before completing an online loan application, Synder makes the following recommendations:



- Confirm website security (e.g., letter “s” appears at the end of http; third-party security verification (Norton, McAfee, etc.) and the address bar/text is green, indicating the installation of a trusted Symantec EV SSL Security Certificate

- Beware of guaranteed loan approvals

- Never pay upfront monies in exchange for loan approval



She further warns that scammers typically have one of three goals: to swindle money directly, use for personal gain or sell the victim’s information, most commonly social security numbers, employment history and banking details. Once sold, consumers are further victimized.



“We have actually seen cases where consumers are harassed by phony debt collectors demanding payment for bogus debts or debts they do not owe, all because they applied for an emergency loan or a payday advance loan on an unsecure website.” Synder also has tips for consumers with comprised information:



- Report incident to local authorities and the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3)

- Notify financial institutions if banking details were disclosed

- Monitor credit profile; take advantage of free annual reports



“If Go AAGP can save just one person from falling victim to an online scam it was time well spent,” she said.



The information contained on the Go AAGP website can be applied to any item being purchased online. For more information or to verify the security and legitimacy of a loan application website, visit the following link: http://go-aagp.org.



About Go AAGP

Go AAGP does not broker loans and provides a completely free lender-matching service, where applicants can verify the security of a website before they apply. Lenders will, at their own discretion, perform credit checks if they deem it necessary. To verify the security of a loan website or to report an advance-fee loan scam, visit the Go AAGP “Scams” page: http://go-aagp.org/scams.html.



