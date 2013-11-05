Go Curvy Premieres Nov. 7

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Go Curvy, a new talk show that shines light on the curvy community, is set to premiere on WyTV on November 7, 2013. The show, produced by Executive Producer Brad Wyman (Monster, Barb Wire, The Chase, Freeway, Look) and will be hosted by Sherry Lee Meredith (Takeover Makeover). Joining Ms. Meredith will be a rotating series of curvy community voices as well as fashion, beauty, and lifestyle experts.



The show’s goal is to bring positive awareness to the curvy community, typically women sizes 8 and up. This community is often overlooked in both pop culture and fashion, and when the community is seen, it is typically relegated to negative stereotypes. Go Curvy wants to change this view, showing that curvy women are positive role models and powerful people in society. The talk show will cover a range of topic including news events, pop culture, fashion, and beauty.



Go Curvy not only looks to take the curvy community by storm, but they also hope to invite them in. In the promo video for the series, Sherry Lee asks the viewers to be her “curvy co-hosts.” The show will also have a very large social media backing, and will encourage viewers to send in their “selfies” because, as Sherry Lee puts it, “no one takes a selfie like curvy girls takes a selfie.”



Viewers who want to know more about Go Curvy can go to the web, www.gocurvy.com, or Facebook at www.facebook.com/gocurvy. Go Curvy can also be found on Twitter (@GoCurvy), Instagram (@GoCurvy), Pinterest (Go Curvy) and Tumbler (gocurvyblog.tumblr.com).



About Go Curvy

The show’s goal is to bring positive awareness to the curvy community, typically women sizes 8 and up. This community is often overlooked in both pop culture and fashion, and when the community is seen, it is typically relegated to negative stereotypes. Go Curvy wants to change this view, showing that curvy women are positive role models and powerful people in society. The talk show will cover a range of topic including news events, pop culture, fashion, and beauty.