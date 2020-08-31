Go Fishing in the Oceans of South Florida with THERAPY-IV

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- Summer is a great time to be out on the waters of South Florida. Deep sea fishing in Miami provides tremendous fun for people of all ages and it is open no matter how experienced or inexperienced they may be. Some of the fish people may end up catching include the mahi-mahi, kingfish, bonito, or even the mako, to name a few.



The charter boats comprising the THERAPY-IV fleet depart from Haulover Park Marina seven days a week and up to six people can participate, though this may differ because of the pandemic. Hours differ for full day or half day fishing trips. Do not miss out on the opportunity to try anything different until the summer is over.



About THERAPY-IV

THERAPY-IV is a Miami Beach deep sea charter fishing boat service providing all of its clientele with a high-end deep sea fishing experience. With their luxury yacht, exceptional customer service, and experienced and professional Captain and crew, visitors can rest easy that they will not only have a memorable fishing experience but will also have the pleasure of visiting the best spots off the coast of Miami and Biscayne Bay. To schedule a trip or to learn more about Miami deep sea fishing, contact 305-945-1578.