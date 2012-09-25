Go Get Funding Helps People Raise Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Every Month Thanks to Continued Innovation

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Crowdfunding website Go Get Funding launched in December 2011. Despite entering a fairly saturated marketplace, the website has grown exponentially and now helps its users raise hundreds of thousands of dollars every month.



Go Get Funding attributes this growth to how they’ve applied the crowdfunding model to all types of projects and continued innovation.



Sandip, the CEO and founder of Go Get Funding notes that people are familiar with crowdfunding for creative projects but the area where it was not so visible was in the ‘life’ projects niche. Go Get Funding help people raise money for all types of endeavors from medical fundraisers to volunteer fundraising , creative projects and much more.



In addition to the crowdfunding structure, Go Get Funding has made ongoing improvements to the platform to maximize the amount of money that one can raise.



For example, each project has a progress tab which tracks visitors, donations and even social media shares. The project listing process has been optimized so that fundraisers are hand-held through the process step-by-step. Furthermore, even the payment method has changed so now all fundraisers receive donations immediately – no waiting periods.



They have also recently launched a corporate partner program that is particularly beneficial for non-profits.



Go Get Funding have many other improvements in the pipeline which they believe will help fundraisers raise even more money from more people.



Despite new crowdfunding / fundraising sites being launched every day, Go Get Funding believe that the sites do not effectively differentiate themselves. That makes promotion difficult.



Go Get Funding claim to be differentiated by their low flat rate fees, visual style, the type of fundraisers that are accepted, ease-of-use and more.



