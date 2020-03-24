Go Green Plumbing Explains the Benefits of Installing an in-Home Central Air System

Greensboro, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- Consumers today have more choices for AC units in Winston Salem, NC than ever before; these modern systems are more effective and more energy-efficient than their predecessors. Advances in technology and installation methods have made installing or replacing in-home air conditioning systems easier, and increased efficiency has made it more cost-effective for consumers.



There are modern air conditioning options to fit any home, old or new. Ductless systems are a space-saving, cost-effective way to cool off older homes without modern ductwork. Heat pump systems can act as a heater or an air conditioner during different seasons, eliminating the need to have two separate systems for heating and cooling.



Newer systems can also improve air quality in people's homes. Air filtration technology is more advanced than ever and can remove dust, dander, lint, and allergens from the air at a higher rate.



Some new technologies, like Global Plasma Solutions, can filter mold, bacteria, and other pathogens from the air at a higher rate while also reducing the homeowner's energy consumption by up to 30%. This can be life-changing for people looking to improve their respiratory health.



Modern air conditioning and filtration systems can improve quality of life, reduce energy consumption, and increase the resale value of homes. They are relatively easy to install and can save homeowners money in the long run while reducing their carbon footprint. There are a number of low maintenance, highly effective options for AC unit replacement in Greensboro, NC.



Anyone interested in getting a new or upgraded air conditioning system in their home for the summer should visit Go Green Plumbing, Heating, and Air at https://gogreenplumb.com/ for more information.



About Go Green Plumbing, Heating, and Air

Go Green Plumbing, Heating and Air is proud to serve both residential and commercial entities in the Greensboro, North Carolina, area for nearly two decades. The company offers state-of-the-art plumbing services that range from a simple drain cleaning to a complete water heater replacement and everything in between. To learn more about Go Green Plumbing, Heating and Air and all of the services they offer, please visit https://www.gogreenplumb.com/.