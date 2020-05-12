Go Green Plumbing Plumbing, Heating, and Air Explains How Homeowners Can Manage Energy Use This Summer

Greensboro, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- During this time of year, the majority of people in the Forsyth, NC area rely on in-home air conditioning systems to keep their homes comfortable. For some, managing energy usage and keeping monthly bills as low as possible is a constant battle. Reducing energy use is a highly beneficial initiative that can help the environment and save homeowners money every month. The air conditioning service experts at Go Green Plumbing Plumbing, Heating, and Air advise on several ways to reduce energy use from residential air conditioners.



One method, regarded as "supercooling," involves taking advantage of the utility company's lower-cost hours, which usually occur at night or early in the morning. By turning the air conditioning on high during these times and keeping it down or off throughout the rest of the day, homeowners can avoid running their AC during peak hours and save energy.



Features like programmable thermostats allow the user to set their system to shut off during times of day when the house is empty. There are also modern air conditioning systems with higher energy ratings that can cut back on energy usage and utility costs. These require an investment for installation but pay for themselves over time.



Those interested in reducing their usual energy bills this summer should reach out to the AC repair experts at Go Green Plumbing, Heating, and Air for innovative cooling solutions. Visit https://gogreenplumb.com/ for more information.



