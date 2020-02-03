Go Green Plumbing Plumbing, Heating, and Air Offers Whole-Home Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration Systems Across North Carolina

Greensboro, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- As the premier provider of water filtration systems in Greensboro, NC, Go Green Plumbing Plumbing, Heating, and Air is familiar with the several advantages of a whole house water filter but knows that North Carolina homeowners may have some questions when it comes to their processes. In essence, reverse osmosis produces water of phenomenal purity by separating chemicals, pesticides, and dissolved solids from the home's water.



A reverse osmosis filtration system ensures that every drop of water that flows through the home's plumbing is treated by something called a reverse osmosis membrane. This unit makes sure the water entering the house is free of hardness, salts, chemicals, and total dissolved solids (TDS), as well as a host of contaminants like mercury, sodium, and lead that pose health risks in significant quantities. While an under-sink reverse osmosis filtration system could provide purified water for, say, a kitchen sink, there are times that unpurified water presents a challenge to the whole home if toxic levels of metals and chemicals compromise it.



Many contaminants that pose serious health threats are tasteless, odorless, and even colorless. A water test kit can reveal the water's organic, chemical, and metallic composition. Depending on whether a homeowner relies on a private well or municipal water, they can perform or request a water or lab test to ensure the quality.



