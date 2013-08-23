Go Green with Tree Free Paper Products on Amazon.com

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- True Green is an enterprise with a mission to supply environmental friendly products to a wide market at competitive pricing. The reasoning behind this is that it is a step towards reducing the carbon footprints of as many people as possible without having to compromise on quality. As the website states, “We believe in living responsibly and through our efforts making a positive impact on our earth. We are dedicated to creating a future for our children by sustaining our earth’s precious resources.”



True Green specializes in making tree free paper and manufactures tree free copy paper and tree free paper towels. Its products include Bath Tissue, Facial Tissue, Paper Towels, Napkins, Plates, Bowls, Copy Paper, Notebook Filler Paper, Pop-up Sticky Notes, Jumbo Roll Bath Tissue, and Multi-Fold Paper Towels.



True Green products are now available through Haddon House, Unfi West, Ke He & Tree of Life, and Amazon.com. Some of the products listed on Amazon.com are 4 pack bath tissue, 12 pack bath tissue, and tree free paper towels. The products have received a number of positive reviews and ratings. One of the customers on Amazon.com has reviewed True Green in the following way: “I am so happy to have found a product that is really what they say it is, soft, strong, 100% tree free paper facial tissue, not just "big business" marketing saying theirs is green paper, or even tree free paper. Thank you for your honest and pure product, it's wonderful!”



Deforestation, pollution, and the various requirements to sustain the world’s growing population inadvertently contribute to depleting the earth of its natural resources. The True Green website communicates that the company is committed to stretching the sustainability of the earth’s natural resources. It effectively puts this statement to practice by using bamboo grass and sugar cane husk as raw material instead of trees.



While trees can take up to 30 years to grow, sugar cane plants take less than 12 months to grow. Bamboo grass on the other hand replenishes itself by up to 3 inches every day. By using these substitutes True Green significantly reduces the number of trees harvested for paper every year, which incidentally is 900 million trees a year.



True Green believes that every person can make a difference to slow down global warming and the other environmental disasters that threaten to destroy the sanctity of our earth. A small step in this direction would be in supporting the use of tree free products.



To purchase True Green products visit http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_sr_hpc?_encoding=UTF8&field-brandtextbin=Green2&node=3760901



About True Green

True Green is an enterprise dedicated to protect the earth’s natural resources. The company supplies tree free paper products as a step in this direction. Some of the items manufactured by True Green include Napkins, Paper Towels, Facial Tissues, and Copy Paper.



Media Contact

True Green Enterprises INC

Address: 299 W. Camino Gardens

Blvd #302, Boca Raton

FL 33432

Tel: 877-220-Green

Fax: 877-230-Green

Website: http://truegreen2.com/wp/