Go Home OC Announces Orange County Home Buyer Education Workshop

Westminster, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- Joining an alliance of mortgage lenders, real estate professionals and non-profit housing counsellors, Go Home OC today announces its sponsorship of a comprehensive home buyer education workshop on Saturday 18th August in Orange County.



Aimed specifically at first-time buyers, the free event will provide information on all of the exciting government programs available for the low and moderate-income home buyers in the Orange County area.



Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about the home buying process, how to qualify for a home loan, updates to federal, state and local government home buying assistance programs, overcoming the common barriers to home ownership and local real estate market forecasts. Each attendee will receive a certificate of completion from a HUD-approved, non-profit housing counselling agency. Required by government assistance programs, this certificate will open many news doors to those who may otherwise struggle to purchase their first home.



“This is a great time to buy a home in Orange County. Home prices are more affordable now than they have been in many years, interest rates are very low and there are many helpful government assistance programs available for first-time buyers,” says Matthew Callahan, Education Director at Go Home OC.



He continues, “This workshop will help anyone interested in buying a home to get started by learning from experts who are currently helping home buyers in the Orange County area. It’s is a unique opportunity to learn about government programs designed to help people who never thought they could own their own home. Attendees will learn about flexible down payment options, how to boost their home buying power and how to keep monthly payments affordable.”



The workshop runs from 9:00 A.M., with translation assistance available in Spanish and Vietnamese.



For more information, or to register for the workshop, visit: www.GoHomeOC.com or call (714) 586-9952.



Notes to Editors:

The workshop will take place at: Midway City Community Center, 14900 Park Lane, Midway City, Orange County, California 92655. Tel: (714) 586-9952



About Go Home OC

Go Home OC is a mortgage and real estate company dedicated to supporting first-time home buyer programs sponsored by government agencies. Their team are experts at designing, financing and administering programs that expand home ownership opportunities for low- and moderate-income home buyers and other underserved communities.



Go Home OC’s team of mortgage and real estate experts is available to help home buyers, local government agencies, non-profit housing organizations, home builders and home sellers.