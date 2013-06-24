Go Jordan Launched to Offer Best Priced Jordan Holidays Available in UK

Croydon, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- It is more and more common for people to look beyond the typical resort destinations when it comes to booking holidays, and as summer approaches the travel and tourism industry is gearing up for a booking spree. Luxury Holidays To Ltd have recently launched a new online portal, Go Jordan, specifically for the amazing variety of holiday destinations in Jordan, and promise prices 10% cheaper than any other holiday broker.



The site offers a variety of Jordan holidays and Jordan packages which users can scan through by clicking hotels, as well as find out information on tour packages that will ensure that they are taken in comfort and safety to experience some of the country’s most treasured sites. The hotels are ranked by star rating and the packages are clearly priced so there is a solution for any budget.



The Jordan tours come in a range of different packages, whether tourists want to explore ancient historical buildings or float effortlessly in the dead sea; there are even pilgrimage packages for Islamic and Christian believers to visit holy sites of great significance in the history of their religions.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “Jordan is a place that has flown under the radar for many years among UK holiday goers, but after it was featured on Top Gear as the location of a car-based chariot race in an ancient Roman ruin, people have started to take a great interest in it as a holiday destination. The ruins at Petra were featured in Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade as the site of the Holy Grail, and the cities are developing on a pace similar to Dubai without the price tag. We are confident Jordan is going to explode in popularity once word of mouth starts to spread, and we currently offer the best holiday deals to Jordan in Britain. We also offer unrivalled insight into the area and can give insights and information that is not available anywhere else.”



About Go Jordan

GoJordan.co.uk is part of Luxury Holidays To Ltd a well established UK holiday company that has been operating for more than 8 years and the CEOs have been in the business for more than 30 years. Go Jordan enjoys a close relationship with the biggest destination management company in Jordan which enabled them to secure 10% cheaper prices for tours and hotels than anyone else in the UK. For more information, please visit: http://gojordan.co.uk/