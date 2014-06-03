Go Karting in Marbella by Escape2Marbella Gives Families, Stag and Hen Parties an Experience of a Lifetime

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Escape2Marbella as seen on Channel 4 The Coach Trip has seen a huge increase in the number of British and American holidaymakers book their Go Karting experience that guarantees an exhilarating day out for birthday parties, stag and hen parties and families looking for fun. The Go Karting activity has become such a huge success they are now offering the experience to the corporate sector.



The leading activity and events company in Marbella now offer their Go Karting experience for corporate and team building events. They have the most innovative Go Karts and racing equipment in Marbella, providing customers with the most memorable day of their holiday in the Costa del Sol, Spain.



Companies are always looking for a way to develop their staff to increase productivity within the business and one of the best ways to gel a team and increase success according to business experts is team building.



Go Karting with Escape2Marbella has become a great way for companies looking to host corporate team building events within the Costa del Sol. For companies looking to inspire their employees with an unforgettable high-performance experience while at the same time helping teams to work together and achieve more, Go Karting is the perfect event for team building.



Escape2Marbella are offering businesses a guaranteed time of pure, exhilarating fun for their team, providing a team building event that will not only help the team work better together, but to also offer them a reward for their hard work.



Go Karting in the Costa del Sol has proven to be a major attraction in Marbella. The company behind the Go Karting activity, Escape2Marbella has said they have seen a huge increase in the number of American holidaymakers book the activity.



The spokesman said: “Over the past couple of years we have seen a huge increase in holidaymakers from America visit the Costa del Sol with a large percentage of these holidaymakers book on our Go Karting event. The increase in American holiday makers is great news for the Costa del Sol.”



For more information on Go Karting In Marbella or team building events, please visit http://www.escape2marbella.com/activities/go-karting.html



About Escape2Marbella

Escape2Marbella is the leading activity company in the Costa del Sol offering holidaymakers a great day out with plenty of different experiences.