Adelaide, AU -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- With a $110,000 goal the creators of the Go’n Toxic motor simulator have launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo that will support their bringing the product to market. The motor simulator is an exhaust pipe that is attached to a child’s bike to play authentic audio recordings of either a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a dirt bike or other sound effects like a UFO. “When I was a kid we used to put playing cards between the spokes of our bike’s tires hoping to make it sound like a motorcycle. At one point I even had empty cans trailing at the back of my bike.” said Nick Foster, CEO and Founder of Novel Step. “Now kids can have pure realism from a toy’s perspective.”



The Go’n Toxic motor simulator increases its pitch as well as its tempo when the bike is accelerated and vice versa. With the ease of Bluetooth the company has increased the Go’n Toxic’s capabilities as the user can choose what sound effects and motor simulation they wish to hear through an app on their iPhone, iPad or Android. In addition, the Go’n Toxic can play the child’s favorite music play list on their devices as well. With the Go’n Toxic mobile app consumers can choose from four free motorbike simulations available to upload to the toy. Additionally sound effects are available such as a brake squeal, police chase and cheeky comments. More sounds and effects can be purchased and downloaded from the company’s app store. Thinking of everything the Go’n Toxic creators have installed a battery level readout through the app with alarm levels as well.



Marketing designs for both boys and girls are in place as well as everything necessary to go into production once funds have been raised. The initial product design highlights a racing flag and flames as well as a skull and crossbones for a dramatic effect. The Indiegogo crowdfunding will support moulds, testing, quality control inspections, and certifications for USA and Australia toy standards among other things.



The Go’n Toxic product is created by Novel Step in Adelaide, South Australia. Headed up by CEO and Founder Nicholas Foster the company also includes John Foster as President and Jordan Foster as Visual and Audio Producer. Additionally the project includes Vicki Foster as a highlighted share holder.



To make a donation to the crowdfunding project Click Here