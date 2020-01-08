Go Solar with Rezeca Renewables

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- Rezeca Renewables is a pioneering Singapore-based company in the field of renewable power and energy efficiency. Leveraging on its experience since 2009 in renewable power, the company develops and delivers viable and proven renewable energy solutions for the long-term benefits of its clients and the environment.



Rezeca Renewables has established itself as a leading provider of grid-tear solar power systems across Singapore and Thailand. It is a group that is passionate about and dedicated to renewable energy, and one that looks forward to work closely with its customers, for a sustainable environment for the present and future generations.



The company offers four major products, namely SMA, FRONIUS, REC, and ABB.



SMA, being the leading global specialist in photovoltaic system technology, it is setting the standards for the decentralized, digital and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. It was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Germany. Today, more than 3,000 SMA employees in 18 countries have devoted themselves to provide innovative solutions in helping people transition to a self-sufficient, decentralized and renewable energy supply.



The FRONIUS brand has been a result of a passion for new technologies, intensive research and revolutionary solutions. Being in existence since 1945, it is the current technology leader, and searches for, develops and implements unique methods to monitor and control energy for welding technology, photovoltaics and battery charging. FRONIUS' Solar Energy and Perfect Charging Business Units focuses on having a safe and reliable supply of energy, throughout the day.



REC was founded in Norway in 1996 and has since become a leading global provider of solar energy solutions. REC's renowned product quality is supported by the lowest warranty claims in the industry – fewer than 3,000 - from approximately 3 million manufactured products manufactured annually - come back filed with claims.



ABB offers the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of products, systems, solutions and services to optimize the performance, reliability and return on investment of any solar installation – from residential rooftops to commercial and industrial applications and utility-grade power plants. ABB solar inverters utilize over 40 years of experience and advances made in inverter and power converter technology that has contributed to ABB becoming one of the leading solar inverter providers across the globe.



Rezeca Renewables serves commercial and industrial businesses across Singapore and Thailand, providing comprehensive solutions at competitive rates.



In addition, it also provides residential services – with installations in over 200 homes since 2014, the firm is a pioneer and the market-leader in the Singapore residential PV market. Its in-house installation team possesses vast experience, and is adept at consultancy, sizing of requirements and installation of solar panels on various roof surfaces and sites. Moreover, in line with its focus on after-sales services and customer-first mindset, Rezeca has a dedicated maintenance team, which ensures that the system performs expected.



Installing a solar-panel is a one-time investment, which saves you a lot of money in the long-run. In addition, solar-panel helps the environment, improves the value of the house, is a sure investment, has little to no maintenance costs, and can even prove to be a source of income (utility companies can buy-off any excess electricity that you produce).



