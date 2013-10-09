Go Truck Capital Announces Opening for Account Executives

Tustin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Commercial truck financing company Go Truck Capital is announcing that they have a new opening for an experienced Accounts Executive in their sales department.



The ideal candidate would have at least 3-5 years working in sales or customer relations, specifically in the equipment financing and leasing industry. They would also be upwardly motivated, with a passion for customer service and being part of a successful team. Go Truck Capital will provide on the job training, state-of-the-industry CRM capabilities, lead generation, and backend sales support. Salary is tied to performance and is uncapped, with no fixed earnings ceiling.



Go Truck Capital provides semi truck financing and leasing for individuals and businesses, making equipment acquisition easy and affordable. Through leasing programs, Go Truck Capital allows immediate access to revenue generating equipment without the initial expenditure of purchasing a vehicle. Payment structures are custom designed to help meet each individual client’s needs with flexible structures, tax savings, ownership options, and more.



To see the full job listing, as well as all of Go Truck Capitals products and services, you can visit their website at http://www.gotruckcapital.com/. You can also contact them via telephone at (855) 396-3600 or in person or through direct mail at 15137 Woodlawn Avenue, Tustin, California, 92780.



About Go Truck Capital

Go Truck Capital’s business is helping transportation businesses get the Trucks and Trailers that they need in order to be profitable and successful. They have individual representatives for every account whose goal it is to understand the needs and goals of each unique client and to help them achieve those goals as quickly and efficiently as possible.