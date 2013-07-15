Go Truck Capital Offers New Lease Financing Options for Dealers Selling Commercial Vehicles

Tustin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- TUSTIN, CA – Commercial truck dealers who are looking to offer financing to their customers can expect easy options that are suitable for any size loan through Go Truck Capital. The financing firm now offers leasing options, which allows dealers more solutions for their customers. By offering semi-truck leasing and commercial truck leasing, customers will be able to procure the use of new equipment or used equipment through a low monthly payment. There are many options for the length of the leasing term and the lease can be designed to guarantee ownership of the equipment.



Go Truck Capital provides financing programs that are compatible to any dealer’s requirements. This allows dealers to expand their customer base because they can now sell to customers who are not usually able to afford the equipment in an outright purchase or who might have trouble qualifying with a traditional lender. Customers may also increase their orders with the dealers because they can afford more through commercial truck financing. Go Truck Capital works closely with commercial truck dealers and their sales associates to understand their products and sales process.



The company works with all types of customers looking for commercial truck loans with low or high credit scores. This means they can help dealers sell their truck and trailer equipment to start-up businesses by providing truck financing to all of its customers by servicing the full credit spectrum.



Go Truck Capital offers a quick financing process to its customers looking for commercial truck leasing. Once the application is completed, a credit decision is made within 24 hours. After that, the customer completes some simple and easy documentation. Once the documentation process is received, customers acquiring a commercial truck loan or commercial truck lease can expect funding in one business day. This makes Go Truck Capital a convenient choice for dealers nationwide and their customers.



About Go Truck Capital

The team at Go Truck Capital are experts in financing trucks and trailers, including semi-trucks, delivery trucks, tow trucks, dump trucks, equipment trucks, and more. They work with small to mid-sized businesses and can offer commercial truck and semi-truck financing options in a wide value range, from $5,000 to $250,000. They are members of the National Association of Equipment Leasing Brokers and the National Equipment Finance Association. They are a member of the ATA American Trucking Association and passionate about providing their dealers and customers with excellent service. Commercial Truck dealers considering leasing options for their customers should visit http://www.gotruckcapital.com/.