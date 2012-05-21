Go up in Down Time - New Payroll System Helps Streamline Small Business

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- How to increase business productivity is critical for any company. Halfpricesoft.com released the new version of its popular ezPaycheck payroll software, which simplifies the time-consuming payroll processing and tax reporting for small businesses, and enable business owners to focus on core activities.



“Payroll job is important for any business and organization, however calculating payroll taxes can be very time-consuming. We believe small business should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out what tax rate they should pay," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com. “We intentionally engineered ezPaycheck payroll tax software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax expert, so small businesses can set up ezPaycheck quickly and easily.”



EzPaycheck payroll software makes printing paychecks, paying payroll taxes and filing tax forms faster and easier. The updates of the new ezPaycheck 2012 edition include:



- The new feature to add customized deductions to handle extra deduction and other local taxes

- Updated YTD feature that makes it easier for users to start ezPaycheck anytime in a year

- Improved graphic user interface that minimizes the learning curve



Realizing that many small businesses are still suffering in an economy that continues to lag, 2012 ezPaycheck payroll software full version’s price tag remains the same for the 7th year in a row. Available for just $89 each year ($59 to renew), ezPaycheck payroll software has remained at that affordable price since its initial release in 2005.



Ezpaycheck can handle federal taxes, state taxes, local taxes, printing payroll checks, and also support tax forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3. This payroll application is ideal for owners of small to mid-sized businesses, and was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how. New users can download and try this software 30 day free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, with no obligation and cost.



The main features include:



- Up to date tax tables for all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and federal taxes

- Capability for adding local tax rates

- Automatically calculate tips, commissions, federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare tax, employer unemployment taxes, and other pre-tax and post-tax deductions

- Print paychecks using a standard laser printer on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

- Use check-in-middle, check-on-top, or check-at-bottom check stock formats

- Able to print MICR numbers on blank check stock to save on pre-printed checks

- Print signature image on checks for a customized look

- Built-in report functions users can customize

- Calculate and print daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods

- Option for masking employees' Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Compile and print federal tax forms w2, w3, 940 and 941

- Unlimited free technical support



Amid downturn, how to increase business productivity is critical for any company. To start a free test drive of ezPaycheck payroll software, please visit: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezPaycheck payroll software

EzPaycheck is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating affordable and easy-to-use financial software for small businesses. Additional small-business payroll software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include w2 1099 software, check printing software, employee time tracking software and barcode printing software.