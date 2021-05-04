Go9tro Wireless Hotspots for Seamless WiFi Without Geographical Limitations

Casper, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2021 -- Go9Tro Wireless is the supplier of seamless WiFi and internet in over 137 countries. Backed by the G9Tro Token, the network is supported by mobile data validations, wireless hotspots, wireless crypto POS unit technologies, cellular SIM card activities and other wireless enabled services. It took years of R&D to provide a permanent solution to problems faced by international travellers who are often seen struggling to find an internet connection the moment they land. The company aims at expanding its offices in San Juan, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City with plans to setup global distribution through eCommerce channels and more than 500 global retail locations.



Go9Tro Wireless takes this opportunity to share that they are the World's First Convergence of Cryptocurrency Economy and the Internet of Things backed by G9Tro Tokens. This technology enables customers to purchase a product with a commodity and not currency. The Go9Tro Crypto POS Business Opportunity for retail and online stores is huge. More than one billion credit card transactions are done every day around the world. Companies like AMEX, PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, etc. are the major players in the payment market. With advanced technology in the form of bitcoin payments already doing the rounds, the irony is that only 250,000 retail locations worldwide accept bitcoins. There are over 26 million retail stores waiting to join the new economy and ready to accept bitcoins and cryptocurrencies through the Go9Tro hotspot.



To know more visit https://www.go9trowireless.com/



About Go9tro

Go9tro Wireless LLC based at Casper, Wyoming is the fastest growing crypto-funded company established to offer a fast, reliable and secure mobile internet connection to travellers. Go9Tro now offers mobile WiFi services in more than 137 countries around the world. Backed by the patented virtual SIM technology, customers can take advantage of mobile data on-demand through the best local networks at one flat rate without the need for SIM swapping, no hidden charges and no data charges on the mobile bill back home.



