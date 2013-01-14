GOA Exotic Tattoo and Piercing Creates New Tattoos Never Before Seen in the Miami Tattoo Community

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- GOA Exotic Tattoo and Piercing showcases their new tattoo designs for the Miami tattoo community on their website. The tattoo community has raved about the amazing art GOA has been executing out of their Bogota, Colombia location. Now they are creating new artwork from their Miami, Florida tattoo shop.



GOA’s Miami tattoo artists showcase several styles including fine line black & grey, biomechanical, Celtic, Asian, tribal, traditional old school, pin-up, new school and many more. Each artist is experienced in multiple styles of tattooing and now they are showcasing their latest works of art on their website for all to see.



Hiring a team of great tattoo artists such as Nick Rodriguez, Grateful Dan, Orlando Torres and Andres Cely, GOA created a strong foundation that really raises the bar in the Miami tattoo community. Artist Grateful Dan showcases a new amazing Hamsa tattoo that he recently created for a client. Hamsa is a palm-shaped amulet that is popular in the Middle East and depicts an open right hand that provides defense against the evil eye. Also known as the hand of Fatima this symbol predates Christianity and Islam and is a very hard tattoo to execute.



Grateful Dan drew up and tattooed a unique design that showcases the key elements of the Hamsa. The strong use of black outline and focus to detail this piece is a great example of the skill that GOA’s tattoo artists have. It’s drawn in a henna style design on the fingers leading down to a detailed eye that shows depth and color. GOA Exotic Tattoo and Piercing takes the Miami tattoo community to the next level with this piece.



“My tattoo was amazing and Dan was professional and the shop was very clean. Once the artwork was drawn I was treated well and was told everything before it happened. I’m in love with my tattoo and will be back.” said Kim K., customer of GOA. They are proud to offer great tattoos at their clean and sanitary Miami tattoo shop. More tattoos by the best tattoo shop in Miami will be showcased this month.



About GOA Exotic Tattoo and Piercing

GOA Exotic Tattoo and Piercing is recognized as one of the best tattoo shops in Miami, winning many awards for their tattoo artistry and skilled piercings. GOA and its artists specialize in tattoo, piercing, dermal anchors and body modification. They can execute any style of piercing from labret to naval and GOA Exotic Tattoo and Piercing is proud of their highly qualified and experienced tattoo artists who are trained and guarantee the highest level of hygiene and safety in the industry. For more information visit http://www.goatattoopiercing.com