GOA Exotic Tattoo and Piercing Unveils New Piercing Styles by Master Piercer and Owner Franz Nieto

GOA Exotic Tattoo and Piercing unveils new piercing styles by owner and master piercer Franz Nieto. GOA, whose reputation is the best tattoo shop in Miami, prides themselves on offering quality, safe and unique piercings at both their shops. Located and founded in Bogota, Colombia GOA opened a second shop in Miami, Florida to expand their ability to service more customers.



Owner and master piercer Franz Nieto specializes in a wide variety of piercing styles which includes lip, labret, tongue, cheeks, eyebrow, navel piercing and much more. Known and celebrated as a master piercer, Franz Nieto executes each piercing with precision, leaving the client with a perfectly placed piercing.



“I came across GOA and was fully impressed. The piercer was hands on experienced, organized, and it was a clean shop. I along with my two friends highly recommend this place hands down is the best shop in Miami!” says Emily Chahede, GOA customer.



Franz Nieto unveils a new piercing called “Snake Bites” available at both GOA shops. The snake bites are an upgrade from the popular lip piercing. This piercing takes two lip rings and places one on each side of the bottom lip as a slight angle inwards. This gives the illusion of where the fangs of a snake would bite if you were to get bitten on the lip. Franz is proud to offer this new take on the very popular lip piercing. Works of art like this is why GOA is known as the best piercing shop in Miami.



About GOA Exotic Tattoo and Piercing

GOA Exotic Tattoo and Piercing is recognized as one of the best tattoo shops in Miami, winning many awards since its beginning for outstanding tattoo artistry. GOA Tattoo Piercing and its artists specialize in tattoo, piercing, dermal anchors and body modification. They can create any type of tattoo - western, realism, tribal, horror, in color or black and grey. GOA Exotic Tattoo and Piercing is proud of their highly qualified and experienced tattoo artists who are highly trained and they guarantee the highest level of hygiene and safety in the industry. For more information visit http://www.goatattoopiercing.com