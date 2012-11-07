GOA Tattoo and Piercing Announces One Day Only Sale for Miami Patrons

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- GOA Tattoo and Piercing, one of the leading Miami tattoo shops, announced an attractive deal for tattoo and piercings lovers. On the 23rd of November, 2012 the leading piercing shop in Miami is offering one tattoo and 50 piercings for only $2,500. Customers can choose from a variety of tattoo themes offered by GOA Tattoo and Piercing.



One of Goa’s greatest achievements is starting the “piercing culture” in Colombia. For the past 15 years GOA has worked with the top body jewelry company, The Wildcat Collection, of which they are official distributors in Colombia.



Tattoo and piercing is a form of body modification that has grown in popularity in the Miami community and GOA has been a leader in the industry. Tattooing and piercing has been practiced for centuries in many cultures spread throughout the world. GOA Tattoo and Piercing is one of the leading tattoo shops in Miami and in Bogota Colombia and they have the leading tattoo artists on staff. GOA aims to provide the best tattoo in Miami both from the experience and the resulting art that results from the tattoo.



For over 17 years Franz Nieto and his team have dedicated their efforts towards offering the most unique body art and quality of craftsmanship. Their artists both in Bogota and in Miami are graduates of art schools and specialize in different styles in order to provide clients the best range of choices.



Franz Nieto, GOA Tattoo and Piercings’ owner, spoke about their dermal anchors service. “Throughout many years I have participated in the development of dermal anchors, to the point of witnessing in today’s market some extraordinary models at the public’s disposal. GOA Tattoo Piercing introduced Dermal Anchors to the Colombian market. Since 2004 we have worked with these pieces and have in our history hundreds of successful micro dermal in our Bogota piercing shop as well as our piercing shop in Miami, where we are known as the pioneers of anchors in South Florida.”



Be sure to contact GOA Tattoos and Piercing and ask about their deals for local Miami residents and also South Florida visitors. GOA’s experienced and friendly staff is ready to prove their skill level for any body modification task requested.



About GOA Tattoo Piercing

GOA Tattoo Piercing is recognized as one of the best tattoo shops in Miami, winning many awards for outstanding tattoo artistry. GOA Tattoo Piercing and its artists specialize in tattoos, piercings, dermal anchors and body modification. They can create any type of tattoo - western, realism, tribal or horror both in color or black and gray. GOA Tattoo Piercing is proud of their highly qualified and experienced tattoo artists and guarantees the highest level of hygiene and safety in the industry.



For more information visit http://www.goatattoopiercing.com