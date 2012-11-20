GOA Tattoo and Piercing Owner Franz Nieto Opens a New Miami Shop

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Franz Nieto is the owner of GOA Exotic Piercing, the hottest new tattoo shop in Miami, Florida. GOA tattoo and piercing is known world-wide as the founders of the tattoo culture in Colombia. Famous for their wide variety of tattoo designs and styles, GOA is also famous for their skilled piercings. South Florida’s tattoo community is buzzing about the grand opening of GOA’s Miami location.



Beyond tattoos, piercings have been gaining popularity in both Colombia and South Florida. When a customer gets a piercing, it is critical that they go to a skilled and experienced piercing expert. Franz Nieto is a world famous piercing expert specializing in lip, labret, tongue, cheeks, septum piercings and more. GOA’s piercing staff will guide their clients through the designs, styles and materials offered at their Miami piercing shop.



Another style of piercing that GOA tattoo and piercing offers are dermal anchors. Dermal anchors, also known as surface anchors, are jewelry accents that are secured in the fatty tissue just under the skin. Dermal anchors can be placed almost anywhere on the body including the back, neck, cheek, and hand offering a jewel accent. GOA is an official distributer of the Wildcat Collection with a variety of jewelry to choose from. Piercing and dermal anchor jewelry includes titanium, gold, glass, ceramic, wood and more materials to accent the body.



Franz Nieto and his staff pride themselves on cleanliness, maintaining a sterile and clean environment. Each artist and piercer has their own clean work station which is sterilized thoroughly after each client. GOA artists use gloves and clean a client’s tattoo or piercing location before the procedure. Their professional staff will explain everything before, during and after the procedure. GOA tattoo and piercing is gaining the reputation as Miami’s best piercing shop.



About GOA Exotic Piercing

GOA Exotic Piercing is owned by piercing specialist Franz Nieto and has been operating for over 17 years. Founded in Bogota, Colombia GOA opened their Miami, Florida tattoo & piercing shop to meet the demands of this growing industry. Using the latest products, equipment and techniques GOA can meet any client’s demands. To learn more about Miami’s best piercing shop visit them at http://www.goatattoopiercing.com