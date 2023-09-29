Goal Setting Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Ultimate Software Group, Oracle, Workday

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Goal Setting Software Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Goal Setting Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany) , Workday, Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (United States), Ceridian HCM, Inc. (United States), Symphony Talent LLC (United States), Saba Software, Inc. (United States), Axiom software Solutions Limited (India)



Scope of the Report of Goal Setting Software

Goal Setting Software enables top management of the company to identify and set realistic scientific based sub goals for individuals or employees in sync with the broad organisational aspirations or ambitions. This also proves out to be a great way of driving workplace engagement. The goal setting software provides individuals with insights on skills to be improved and the progress made over the period of time. The growing demand by business to adopt a data driven approach to engage and retain top workers of the organisations has led to significant growth of the goal setting software market. North America and Europe are the two major markets of the goal setting software.



In 2021, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., a United States based private equity firm has announced acquisition of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., an American firm specialising in cloud based people development software services, with the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire. The acquisition valuation is around USD 5.2 billion. With the completion of the deal, Cornerstone would become a private company. Combined synergies of both the companies, would allow Cornerstone to accelerate its SaaS based HR solutions.



In 2020, Betterworks, a United States based enterprise software provider specialised in continuous performance management solutions has announced acquisition of Hyphen, which is an innovative employee engagement platform. Every company's capacity to consistently collect actionable insights from its workforce and set goals to drive demonstrable improvements will be greatly enhanced with the use of comprehensive suite of Betterworks combined with Hyphen's goal setting solutions.



The Global Goal Setting Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Application (Personalised Goals, SMART Goals, Organisation Wide Strategic Goals, Others), End Use (BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Retail, Others), Organisation Size (SMEs, Large Organisations), Deployment (On Cloud, On Premise)



Market Opportunities:

- SMEs Segment is expected to Drive Major Growth in the Market



Market Drivers:

- Emergence of New Data Driven Management Approach

- Rising Adoption of Digital Solutions by Businesses



Market Trend:

- Mobile Based Software Solutions are rising in Popularity



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



