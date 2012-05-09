Goalkeeper Gloves Abound at Specialist New Website KeepersKit.com

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- Perhaps the most important and stressful position to play in a football match is that of goalkeeper. The role is, without exaggeration, the last line of defence for each and every football team, from those at the highest level to amateur teams and hobbyists. The pressure on the keeper, then, is intense. One wrong move and it can be game over.



Thankfully, keepers across the nation now have a little extra support, thanks to the expert team at Keepers Kit. A website specialising in the retail of goalkeeper gloves, apparel and other accessories, KeepersKit.com delivers one of the most impressive range of products just for keepers available anywhere.



The range of products on offer is nothing short of tremendous, with everything from bags, boots, goalie gloves, shorts and trousers on offer, as well as a whole lot more. While goalies face a huge amount of pressure on the field, thanks to the team at KeepersKit.com, now they can feel a little more supported off it.



One specific focus of the minds behind KeepersKit.com is that of gloves, perhaps one of the most vitally essential pieces of kit in any keeper’s wardrobe. Often the only thing standing between the ball and the back of the net, a keepers gloves can make all the difference – and KeepersKit.com knows it. With a massive range including top brands such as Adidas, Reusch, Uhlsport and Nike, every keeper can remain confident they have access to the best, all thanks to KeepersKit.com.



For those cost-conscious keepers, KeepersKit.com also offers some excellent deals including regular special offers and multi buys. Available on a huge range of quality gloves across multiple brands, the multi buys available from KeepersKit.com allow the absolute best products to be purchased with some major savings. Other special offers include regular discounts on clearance items include gloves, apparel and extras. Now there’s no excuse not to have the best kit going this season.



So for all those keepers looking for that extra %10 that only good quality kit can deliver, the choice is easy. KeepersKit.com delivers access to some of the best gear in the business across a whole range of product categories while still maintaining excellent prices and great value. From all corners of the nation, keepers at every level can order a massive variety of products, from gloves to apparel and everything in between. Finally, keepers have a new best friend in the expert team behind KeepersKit.com.



About KeepersKit.com

KeepersKit.com is a specialist retailer focusing specifically on the needs of the goalkeeper, perhaps the most essential member of any football team. Stocking a massive range of gloves, apparel and accessories, KeepersKit.com also ensures the best value possible due to regular discounts and multi buy promotions. For those looking to access the best kit available, it’s as easy as visiting KeepersKit.com. For more information, visit http://www.keeperskit.com